Ipreo Appoints New Head of Corporate Solutions

NEW YORK, May 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Ipreo, a leading global provider of workflow solutions and market intelligence to financial services and corporate professionals, announced that it has hired Albert Lojko as Executive Vice President, Head of Global Corporate Solutions, based in New York.

Lojko is a business leader and entrepreneur with over 20 years of industry experience in FinTech and a track record of global businesses operations. He joins Ipreo from Thomson Reuters, where he held several executive leadership roles, most recently Global Head of Open Platform. Previous roles include leading product strategy, product development, design and technology for the firm's flagship financial markets desktop and mobile platform, Eikon. Prior to Thomson Reuters, Lojko served as Managing Director of the Equities business at Tradeweb, following his first stint as an executive manager at Thomson Corporation, which included 5 years in Europe. He started his career at the Carson Group.

"Given the growth that Ipreo continues to experience in our Corporate business, we're pleased to have the opportunity to expand and strengthen our leadership team with someone of Albert's caliber," said Kevin Marcus, President and COO of Ipreo. "I've had the pleasure of working with Albert in several of his previous roles and am thrilled to bring his industry experience, leadership and strategic vision to bear in driving and supporting our continued growth and innovation, both in our core investor relations services and beyond into the broader corporate community."

About Ipreo

Ipreo powers the networks that connect capital to ideas. We are a leading global provider of financial services technology, data and analytics, supporting all participants in the capital-raising process, including banks, public and private companies, institutional and individual investors, as well as research, asset management and wealth management firms. Our unique, cross-asset class solutions equip our clients with the information and tools they need for more effective decision-making and a more efficient workflow. Ipreo is private-equity held by Blackstone and Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking Division, and has more than 1100 employees serving clients in every major financial hub around the world. For more information, visit www.ipreo.com.

To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ipreo-appoints-new-head-of-corporate-solutions-300457461.html