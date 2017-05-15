NEWPORT BEACH, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/15/17 -- Saint Marc Pub-Café, Bakery & Cheese Affinage at Pacific City, Huntington Beach is California's hottest spot for trendsetting Americana-inspired cuisine. Today, the restaurant announced it won multiple awards at the annual Taste of Huntington Beach. The restaurant brought home the 1st place win by earning designation as the "Best of the Best #1 Overall," which was bestowed by celebrity judge -- world renowned broadcaster and author Simon Majumdar from Cutthroat Kitchen. It also brought home second place wins in three categories including best appetizer, best dessert and most enthusiastic restaurant. Saint Marc's decadent "Bacon & Beignets" creation, a tantalizing combination of apple pie bacon and lemon ricotta beignets, made a lasting impression with the judges, participants and event-goers alike. Competition entrants included Simmzy's, Ola, Ways & Means, Hyatt Huntington Beach Resort, Slaters 50/50, Duke's and many of California's other favorite pubs, restaurants, breweries and eateries.

Following the event, Thomas (Mac) McFarland Gregory III, CEO of Saint Marc was live on KISS FM with Ryan Seacrest describing the winning creation from the weekend's event. The full iHeartRadio segment can be found here.

"It's amazing to win best overall in the Taste of Huntington Beach event, which is a real testament to the craft and artistry our staff put into every plate," said Thomas (Mac) McFarland Gregory III, CEO of Saint Marc. "We take pride in every aspect of our culinary experience and are always innovating something new, from our unique Ghost of Bloody Mary to our well-known bacon bar featuring 11 signature bacon slices 'buy the slice.' Dining at Saint Marc is an immersive experience that caters to all of the senses, and we're thrilled to continue earning recognition from multiple competitions and culinary events."

Highlighted at Taste of Huntington Beach was Saint Marc's Imbibe at Sunrise Chefs Brunch, which features the award-winning Ghost of Bloody Mary -- voted a "People's Choice, Most Unique" by the fans, according to OC Weekly's 2017 "Fresh Toast." The brunch boasts something for every palate including the restaurant's Bacon & Beignets as well as its legendary Twisted Grapefruit and Saint Marc Syphon Coffee Cordials. The Imbibe at Sunrise Brunch features a plethora of culinary delights including many of Saint Marc's award-winning items like watermelon feta, bacon-wrapped dates and Wisconsin cheese curds.

The highly acclaimed menus at Saint Marc epitomize creativity with a focus on quality and guest experience for brunch, lunch, dinner and at the nightly "Americana House Party." Locale Magazine recently completed a poll for the most creative restaurant at Pacific City which clearly underscores Saint Marc's culinary prowess. It makes perfect sense that Saint Marc will be taking its unique concept to the famed Westfield Century City mall this Winter 2017, and offering the Saint Marc Pub-Café, Bakery & Cheese Affinage to over 22 million annual guests.

For more information about Saint Marc, visit www.saintmarcusa.com or subscribe to the Saint Marc You Tube channel to peek behind-the-scenes at Saint Marc. Make sure you check out its 2017 menus, which feature an array of specialty crafted food and beverages including the A1 Ahi Tuna Hot Stone, a full Cheese Affinage, the Meatloaf BLT, New York Strip & Fries, Prohibition Punch and Swine Board Charcuterie.

About Saint Marc USA: Saint Marc Pub-Cafe, Bakery & Cheese Affinage is an exciting restaurant concept brought to life by a team of gifted chefs, sommeliers, mixologists and hospitality pioneers. Throwing away the typical restaurant playbook, Saint Marc puts a twist on the traditional Americana cuisine. eTouch and on-demand ordering, over 100 cheese selections, 32 craft cans of beer, 32 wines on draught and seasonal culinary creations will engage the senses and invoke a premium experience in an environment as open and welcoming as home. With special weeknight promotions, Americana house parties and brunch every weekend, Saint Marc is the place to be Monday through Sunday! To learn more, visit www.saintmarcusa.com.

