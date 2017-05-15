A-Share Listed Trade Companies - Profiles & Financial Data 2017 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The trade industry consists of eight sectors: trade, distribution and sales, securities trade, information trade, pharmacy, trade of water, electricity and gas, catering and logistics.
In 2016, total retail sales of consumer goods amounted to CNY 33,231.6 billion, a YOY increase of 10.4%. The revenue of the catering industry was CNY 3,577.9 billion, increasing by 10.8% over 2015 and the sales of commodities retail was CNY 29,651.8 billion, increasing by 10.4%.
Online retail sales was CNY 5,155.6 billion, increasing by 26.2%. Among online retail sales, CNY 4,194.4 billion were physical goods, increasing by 25.6% and accounting for 12.6% of the total retail sales of consumer goods. Online sales of food, clothing and daily goods increased by 28.5%, 18.1% and 28.8%, respectively.
Economic development and increasing income have changed people's lifestyle and consumption concepts. Both opportunities and challenges lie ahead of China's trade industry.
Companies Mentioned
- Minmetals Development
- TianJin Hi-Tech Development
- Zhejiang Orient Holdings
- Jiangsu Holly Corporation
- CCS Supply Chain Management
- Shanghai Prosolar Resources Development
- Liaoning Shidai Wanheng
- Jilin Chengcheng Group
- Nanjing Textiles Import & Export ,
- Jiangsu Sainty Corp.
- Shandong Jintai Group
- Shanghai Huitong Energy
- Shanghai Tongda Venture Capital
- Shandong Hiking International
- Liaoning Cheng Da
- Xiamen ITG Group Corp.
- Shanghai Material Trading Co.
- Shanghai Lansheng Corporation
- Ningbo Zhongbai
- Jiangsu High Hope International Group Corporation
- Digital China Group
- China National Complete Plant Import&Export Corp.
- Grand Industrial Holding Co.
- Jiangsu Guotai International Group Guomao
- Shenzhen Tongyi Industry
Key Topics Covered:
1. Financial Indexes
2. Summary of Income Statement
3. Summary of Balance Sheet
4. Summary of Cash Flow Statement
