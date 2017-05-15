A-Share Listed Trade Companies - Profiles & Financial Data 2017 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The trade industry consists of eight sectors: trade, distribution and sales, securities trade, information trade, pharmacy, trade of water, electricity and gas, catering and logistics.

In 2016, total retail sales of consumer goods amounted to CNY 33,231.6 billion, a YOY increase of 10.4%. The revenue of the catering industry was CNY 3,577.9 billion, increasing by 10.8% over 2015 and the sales of commodities retail was CNY 29,651.8 billion, increasing by 10.4%.

Online retail sales was CNY 5,155.6 billion, increasing by 26.2%. Among online retail sales, CNY 4,194.4 billion were physical goods, increasing by 25.6% and accounting for 12.6% of the total retail sales of consumer goods. Online sales of food, clothing and daily goods increased by 28.5%, 18.1% and 28.8%, respectively.

Economic development and increasing income have changed people's lifestyle and consumption concepts. Both opportunities and challenges lie ahead of China's trade industry.

Companies Mentioned



Minmetals Development



TianJin Hi-Tech Development



Zhejiang Orient Holdings



Jiangsu Holly Corporation



CCS Supply Chain Management



Shanghai Prosolar Resources Development



Liaoning Shidai Wanheng



Jilin Chengcheng Group



Nanjing Textiles Import & Export ,

Jiangsu Sainty Corp.

Shandong Jintai Group



Shanghai Huitong Energy

Shanghai Tongda Venture Capital



Shandong Hiking International



Liaoning Cheng Da



Xiamen ITG Group Corp.

Shanghai Material Trading Co.

Shanghai Lansheng Corporation



Ningbo Zhongbai



Jiangsu High Hope International Group Corporation



Digital China Group

China National Complete Plant Import&Export Corp.

Grand Industrial Holding Co.

Jiangsu Guotai International Group Guomao



Shenzhen Tongyi Industry



Key Topics Covered:



1. Financial Indexes



2. Summary of Income Statement



3. Summary of Balance Sheet



4. Summary of Cash Flow Statement



