15.05.2017 | 17:01
A-Share Listed Trade Companies - Profiles & Financial Data 2017 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "A-Share Listed Trade Companies - Profiles and Financial Data" report to their offering.

The trade industry consists of eight sectors: trade, distribution and sales, securities trade, information trade, pharmacy, trade of water, electricity and gas, catering and logistics.

In 2016, total retail sales of consumer goods amounted to CNY 33,231.6 billion, a YOY increase of 10.4%. The revenue of the catering industry was CNY 3,577.9 billion, increasing by 10.8% over 2015 and the sales of commodities retail was CNY 29,651.8 billion, increasing by 10.4%.

Online retail sales was CNY 5,155.6 billion, increasing by 26.2%. Among online retail sales, CNY 4,194.4 billion were physical goods, increasing by 25.6% and accounting for 12.6% of the total retail sales of consumer goods. Online sales of food, clothing and daily goods increased by 28.5%, 18.1% and 28.8%, respectively.

Economic development and increasing income have changed people's lifestyle and consumption concepts. Both opportunities and challenges lie ahead of China's trade industry.

Companies Mentioned

  • Minmetals Development
  • TianJin Hi-Tech Development
  • Zhejiang Orient Holdings
  • Jiangsu Holly Corporation
  • CCS Supply Chain Management
  • Shanghai Prosolar Resources Development
  • Liaoning Shidai Wanheng
  • Jilin Chengcheng Group
  • Nanjing Textiles Import & Export ,
  • Jiangsu Sainty Corp.
  • Shandong Jintai Group
  • Shanghai Huitong Energy
  • Shanghai Tongda Venture Capital
  • Shandong Hiking International
  • Liaoning Cheng Da
  • Xiamen ITG Group Corp.
  • Shanghai Material Trading Co.
  • Shanghai Lansheng Corporation
  • Ningbo Zhongbai
  • Jiangsu High Hope International Group Corporation
  • Digital China Group
  • China National Complete Plant Import&Export Corp.
  • Grand Industrial Holding Co.
  • Jiangsu Guotai International Group Guomao
  • Shenzhen Tongyi Industry

Key Topics Covered:

1. Financial Indexes

2. Summary of Income Statement

3. Summary of Balance Sheet

4. Summary of Cash Flow Statement

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lsl6bz/ashare_listed

