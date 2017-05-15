WGSN launches Barometer to provide daily brand intelligence for womenswear retailers

WGSN Barometer measures and maps how consumers perceive 250 womenswear retailers across the US & UK through daily market surveys.

NEW YORK, May 15,2017 /PRNewswire/ --WGSN has released a new brand intelligence tool to help womenswear retailers measure how they are perceived by their target consumer and how they compare to competitors. To create Barometer, WGSN has partnered with research agency Morar to conduct daily market surveys, and management consulting firm Oliver Wyman to interpret the results.

Launched in March 2017, WGSN Barometer tracks the performance of over 250 womenswear retail brands every day, by surveying more than 120,000 consumers annually. WGSN Barometer subscribers can access results via an online dashboard, monthly reports and bespoke quarterly presentations that compare their brand health through a comprehensive assessment of their own brand versus their peers, and the total market in the US & UK.

The tool surveys key brand metrics including affinity, consideration and buzz, as well as image and brand associations. It also provides insight into shopper behavior including stores and websites frequented, customer experience, reasons for visit, products bought, and amount spent.

Of particular interest to strategist and executives is the Customer Perception Map, developed by Oliver Wyman. Released quarterly, the Customer Perception Map uncovers drivers of customer satisfaction and helps brands understand where to invest most effectively to win over customers and market share.

"WGSN Barometer was created to give retailers a clear understanding of their position in the market and strategic insight into how this could be strengthened. We found that a lot of retailers track their own consumer perception and growth. Without being able to benchmark their success against the total competitive landscape or identify truly objective insights, there was no clear path to success. Barometer changes that," says Kevin Silk, Managing Director, WGSN.

