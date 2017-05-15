AutoMobility LA' Opens Submissions For Its 2017 Top Ten Automotive Startups' Competition

Leading Auto-Tech Industry Disruptors Encouraged to Submit Applications Through July 15 for Opportunity to be Recognized at AutoMobility LA

LOS ANGELES, May 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles Auto Show's (LA Auto Show®) AutoMobility LA' today announced it is accepting submissions for its 2017 Top Ten Automotive Startups Competition' (Top Ten). Following the success from 2016, this year's competition will recognize startups with the greatest innovations and highest potential to shape the future of the new transportation industry.

The top ten winners and top three finalists will be announced prior to the 2017 AutoMobility LA show, taking place at the Los Angeles Convention Center Nov. 27-30. The winning startup will receive a live, on-stage advisor session with influencers in the technology and automotive industries on the afternoon of Tuesday, November 28. Advisors participating include Bill Tai, renowned Silicon Valley venture capitalist, Norman Firchau, President and CEO Porsche Consulting North America, and Jeff Henshaw, Program Manager Quantum Computing Microsoft.

Startups are encouraged to apply by visiting: https://automobilityla.com.

AutoMobility LA's Top Ten will be selected by a selected team of juries comprised of senior executives from companies including Elektrobit, NVIDIA and Time Inc.'s The Drive., as well as Porsche Consulting, Microsoft, and the LA Auto Show executive team.

The Top Ten finalists will receive exclusive access to AutoMobility LA, and booth space inside the Technology Pavilion, located outside of the Los Angeles Convention Center. The startups will also be recognized in front of 25,000 media professionals, influential thought-leaders, automakers, tech titans, designers, developers, investors, dealers, government officials, analysts, fellow startups and more.

In addition, the 2017 Top Ten winners will have full access to all major AutoMobility LA networking events and receive an exclusive invitation to a VIP reception with the AutoMobility LA executive team, Advisory Board members, top investors and industry executives. They will also be given access to a list of mentors comprising of selected VCs and entrepreneurs to provide advice on business.

"Our Top Ten competition is a true sentiment of what AutoMobility LA is all about - a celebration of the new mobility industry," said Lisa Kaz, President and CEO of AutoMobility LA and LA Auto Show. "As the new mobility industry continues to evolve, our goal is to recognize companies who are truly disrupting the traditional automotive space and building the next great product or service that will change our lives."

Previous Top Ten winners include Argus Cyber Security, Elio Motors, EverCharge, Inc., High Mobility, HopSkipDrive (which received significant financial backing after their participation in Top Ten), and PolySync.

AutoMobility LA will be accepting Top Ten submissions from May 15 - July 15, 2017. For more information and to submit, please visit: www.automobilityla.com.

About the Los Angeles Auto Show and AutoMobility LA

Celebrating its 110th year, the Los Angeles Auto Show (LA Auto Show®) is the first major North American auto show of the season each year. In 2016, the show's Press & Trade Days merged with the Connected Car Expo (CCE) to become AutoMobility LATM, the industry's first trade show converging the technology and automotive industries to launch new products and technologies and to discuss the most pressing issues surrounding the future of transportation and mobility. AutoMobility LA 2017 will take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center Nov. 27-30, with manufacturer vehicle debuts intermixed. LA Auto Show 2017 will be open to the public Dec. 1-10. AutoMobility LA is where the new auto industry gets business done, unveils groundbreaking new products and makes strategic announcements in front of media from around the globe. LA Auto Show is endorsed by the Greater L.A. New Car Dealer Association and is operated by ANSA Productions. To receive the latest show news and information, follow LA Auto Show on Twitter at twitter.com/LAAutoShow or via Facebook at facebook.com/LAAutoShow and sign up for alerts at http://www.laautoshow.com/. For more information about AutoMobility LA, please visit http://www.automobilityla.com/.

