LONDON, May 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
By Software Application (Control and Data Capture, Image Processing, Analytics), by Software Offering (Desktop Software, App-Based Software), by Platform (Military, Commercial), and by Architecture (Open Source, Closed Source), by Region and National Market, and with Leading Companies
The UAV Software market is flourishing right now. The UAV Software market in particular is booming due to a variety of reasons. With increased adoption of UAVs in a variety of sectors, both commercial and military, the market outlook for the UAV Software market is positive. Visiongain evaluates the UAV Software market to be worth $4.7bn in 2017, with major opportunities for both established companies and new entrants to capitalise upon this market expansion.
Market Trends
• Growth opportunities in emerging markets
• New technology creating new opportunities
• Increasing use of UAVs- which will have a positive effect on the UAV Software market
Quantitative Market Analytics
• Global forecasts from 2017-2027
• National and regional forecasts from 2017-2027
• Submarket forecasts from 2017-2027- with Submarkets by Regions, and one set of submarkets forecast by national markets
• Profiles of the 10 leading companies
• 239 Tables and Figures
Qualitative Analyses
• Analysis of technology trends
• Drivers and Restraints analysis of the market
Leading companies overview
• Profiles for the 10 leading companies in the UAV Software market
• Airware, Inc.
• 3D Robotics
• Dreamhammer Inc.
• Drone Volt
• DroneDeploy Inc.
• Esri
• Pix4D SA
• PrecisionHawk Inc.
• senseFly
• Skyward IO, Inc.
Visiongain's study is intended for anyone requiring commercial analyses for the UAV Software market.
UAV Software Market Forecast 2017-2027: By Software Application (Control and Data Capture, Image Processing, Analytics), by Software Offering (Desktop Software, App-Based Software), by Platform (Military, Commercial), and by Architecture (Open Source, Closed Source), by Region and National Market, and with Leading Companies.
List of Companies Mentioned in this Report
3D Robotics
AeroVironment, Inc.
Aeryon Labs Inc.
Agribotix
Airinov
Airware, Inc.
Alibaba Group Holding Limited
Altitude Angel
Amazon
Ascending Technologies
Autodesk Inc.
Boeing
Bouygues S.A.
Dassault Aviation
DCNS S.A.
Delair-Tech
Delta UAV
Deutsche Bahn
Deutsche Post (DHL)
DJI
Draganfly Innovations Inc.
DreamHammer Inc.
DreamHammer Products LLC
Drone Volt
DroneDeploy Inc.
Emerging Technology Corporation S.A.S
EMT Penzberg
Esri
France Televisions S.A.
General Atomics
General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.
Google Ventures
Harris Corporation
Hexo +
Intel Capital
Intel Corporation
Iris Automation Inc.
JD.com
Le Figaro
Lockheed Martin
Lynx Software Technologies
MapBox
Matternet
MAVinci
MicroSurvey Software Inc.
National Air Traffic Services (NATS)
Northrop Grumman
Novadem
Parrot SA
Pix4D SA
PrecisionHawk, Inc.
PRODRONE
Qualcomm
Qualcomm Ventures
R2 Robotronics
Redbird S.A.S
Rostec
SARP
senseFly
Sentera
SkyCatch
Skysense
SkySpecs
Skyward IO, Inc.
Spectrabotics
SPIE
State Farm Insurance
Thales S.A.
Unmanned Life
Veolia
