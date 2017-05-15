UAV Software Market Forecast 2017-2027

LONDON, May 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The UAV Software market is flourishing right now. The UAV Software market in particular is booming due to a variety of reasons. With increased adoption of UAVs in a variety of sectors, both commercial and military, the market outlook for the UAV Software market is positive. Visiongain evaluates the UAV Software market to be worth $4.7bn in 2017, with major opportunities for both established companies and new entrants to capitalise upon this market expansion.

Market Trends

• Growth opportunities in emerging markets

• New technology creating new opportunities

• Increasing use of UAVs- which will have a positive effect on the UAV Software market

Quantitative Market Analytics

• Global forecasts from 2017-2027

• National and regional forecasts from 2017-2027

• Submarket forecasts from 2017-2027- with Submarkets by Regions, and one set of submarkets forecast by national markets

• Profiles of the 10 leading companies

• 239 Tables and Figures

Qualitative Analyses

• Analysis of technology trends

• Drivers and Restraints analysis of the market

Leading companies overview

• Profiles for the 10 leading companies in the UAV Software market

• Airware, Inc.

• 3D Robotics

• Dreamhammer Inc.

• Drone Volt

• DroneDeploy Inc.

• Esri

• Pix4D SA

• PrecisionHawk Inc.

• senseFly

• Skyward IO, Inc.

