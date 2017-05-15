

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kara McCullough, a Physical Scientist at the United States Nuclear Regulatory Commission, has been crowned new Miss USA 2017.



She outclassed four other final contestants - from Minnesota, Illinois, South Carolina and New Jersey - at the last round of Miss USA contest held in Las Vegas Sunday.



Miss New Jersey Chhavi Verg, who is studying marketing and Spanish at Rutgers University, was adjudged the First Runner-up. She immigrated to the U.S. from India at the age of 4 with her parents. The second runner-up was Miss Minnesota Meridith Gould, who is an apparel retail merchandising student at the University of Minnesota.



Women representing all 50 states and the nation's capital, the District of Columbia, competed for the most coveted beauty crown in the United States.



Ahead of the competition, each one was asked what the Miss USA title means to them.



Kara McCullough, who is Miss District of Columbia, said the Miss USA title is an opportunity for her to be a change agent, to be an ambassador in the STEM field for many children, students, and women.



The 25-year old chemist who was born in Italy said she wants to foster the greatness of science in children at a tender age, so they don't have to endure the cycle of fear she did. 'As Miss USA I want to expand my nonprofit into colleges and create a high school Nuclear Engineering and Radiochemistry bridge program at universities that feature a nuclear program.'



As the daughter of a now retired United States Navy Chief Petty Officer, Kara McCullough was raised in various places such as Sicily, South Korea, Japan, and Hawaii.



She will represent the United States at the next Miss Universe contest.



