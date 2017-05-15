According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global food dispensing machine market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170515005894/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global food dispensing machine market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global food dispensing machine market for 2017-2021. The market is segmented by product (dry food and liquid food), end-user (retail and restaurants and hotels), and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The major factor to drive the global food dispensing machine market is the growing awareness among the consumers about the importance of storing food items under hygienic conditions and keeping them fresh. Food dispensing machines are used by the food service establishments to minimize cross-contamination of food through hand and air increasing the shelf life of the products. For instance, in 2016, Starbucks announced its plan to open around 5,000 new outlets in China by the end of 2021. This has made the vendors focus on developing equipment that can preserve food items at safe temperatures.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Technavio's analysts categorize the global food dispensing machine market into the following segments by end-user. They are:

Retail

Restaurants and hotels

Others

Retail

Food dispensing machines are majorly used by retail formats like supermarkets and hypermarkets. For displaying and dispensing various dry items such as condiments, candies, nuts and resins, and powders, a special kind of wall-mounted food dispensing machine is used. For grabbing the attention of customers, vendors have started focusing on developing and enhancing the designs of food dispensing machines. Modern day dispensing machines are made up of polycarbonate and stainless steel materials and are found in distinctive designs and finishes.

According to Manjunath Reddy, a leadfood services research analyst from Technavio, "Most of the large retail chains prefer wall-mounted dry food dispensing machines. These machines are used to dispense off food items in bulk. The dispensing machines help in keeping the food items crisp and healthy. The airtight mechanism in many food dispensing machines helps in minimizing the risks of food contamination by airborne particles.

Restaurants and hotels

QSRs, full-service restaurants, cafes, bakeries, and fast casual restaurants are the major users of food dispensing machines. Because of food dispensing machines, restaurants can serve various bacteria and fungus free hot and cold food, such as cheese, mayonnaise, syrups, and sauces. Customers are regarded as the king in food businesses. Therefore, providing quality to their expectation is very important.

"Focus is given by vendors to provide easy-to-use food dispensing technology. This technology helps the customers to serve themselves with a measured amount of food. Vendors are developing such mechanisms to help end-users check and control the wastage of dispensed food," adds Manjunath.

Others

Catering companies, clubs and pubs and ice cream shops falls under other segments that make use of food dispensing machines. Many catering companies use food dispensing machines for keeping food organized and to ensure that it is at the right temperature. Food dispensing machines are used by various club and pub counters to serve various kinds of nuts and resins as snacks along with beverages.

Top vendors:

IDM

Rosseto

Server Products

Zevro

Browse Related Reports:

Global Commercial Fry Dump Stations Market 2017-2021

Global Commercial Food Display Cabinet Market 2017-2021

Global Commercial Drawer Warmer Market 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like food, non-alcoholic beverages, and alcoholic beverages. This subscription nets you 'thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170515005894/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com