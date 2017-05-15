At the request of RLS Global AB, 556726-3495, RLS Global AB's shares will be traded on First North as from May 17, 2017.



Short name: RLS ----------------------------------------------- Number of shares: 58,734,895 ----------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0005190725 ----------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 87701 ----------------------------------------------- ADT Value: 4,000,000 ----------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556726-3495 ----------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ----------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: Other Equities ----------------------------------------------- MIC code: FNSE ----------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -----------------------------------------------



Classification



Code Name ----------------- 4000 Health Care ----------------- 4500 Health Care -----------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank on +468-463 80 52.