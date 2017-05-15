TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/15/17 -- Kaneh Bosm Biotechnology Inc. has announced a consolidation of its issued and outstanding share capital on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation share for each two (2) pre-consolidation common shares. No fractional shares will be issued. and any fraction will be rounded to the nearest whole number.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 13,183,870.

The shares will begin trading on a consolidated basis and with a new CUSIP number on May 17, 2017.

The name and symbol will not change.

Please note that all open orders will be cancelled at the end of business on May 16, 2017. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.

Trading on a Consolidated Basis: May 17, 2017

Record Date: May 19, 2017

NEW CUSIP: 484190202

NEW ISIN: CA4841902022

Contacts:

Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)

Listings

(416) 367-7340

Listings@thecse.com

www.thecse.com



