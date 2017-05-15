The SRT VTS employs dynamic-3D visualisation technology to fuse multiple live and static data sources to create a dynamic true 3D digital world in real time. This provides significantly enhanced operator engagement and situational awareness. The GeoVS Dynamic-3D Visualisation engine is a software application which can be integrated into other products and display platforms to enable them to deliver enhanced real-time dynamic-3D.

Dynamic-3D is unique in that raw data such as radar and AIS is instantly combined with electronic chart data and high-performance graphics to create a real-time digital world that truly replicates the real world and is constantly updated. Using a simple 3D mouse, users can move freely around in the world, as though controlling a drone. Features include "View from the Bridge", the display of bathymetry and danger areas according to vessel draft and review of vessel movements from any direction or perspective. This freedom of movement and virtual reality graphic display of vessels and infrastructure delivers significantly enhanced understanding and perspective.

Dynamic-3D is a leading edge visualisation technology that significantly enhances operator engagement and situational awareness. Real time activities as detected by sensors are instantly converted into a real time digital view display which permits the operators total freedom of movement and perspective without limitation.

The SRT VTS System is used by ports around the world including Poole, Panama Canal, and PTP in Malaysia to name only three. SRT works with each customer to specify and deliver the system that best fits their requirements and budgets. SRT offers a flexible range of pricing which includes financing and lease packages. Visit www.srt-marine.com to learn more about our VTS solutions or contact us at info@srt-marine.com to discuss your requirements with one of our experts.

SRT Marine Systems PLC is a global leader in the provision of maritime domain awareness technologies and systems. The SRT VTS system is tried and proven around the world and provides some of the world's leading authorities and operators with reliable state of the art VTS operational monitoring. The SRT VTS System can be scaled and customised to suit requirements and budgets from the largest to the smallest ports, delivered and installed quickly and easily.

