UBS Group AG (UBSG), has been informed by GIC Private Limited that it intends to sell up to 93 million existing shares in UBS Group AG, equivalent to 2.4% of the outstanding shares and voting rights in UBS Group AG through an accelerated bookbuild offering to institutional investors.

Regulatory News:

UBS Group AG (UBSG)(NYSE:UBS) (SWX:UBSN), has been informed by GIC Private Limited that it intends to sell up to 93,000,000 existing shares in UBS Group AG, equivalent to 2.4% of the outstanding shares and voting rights in UBS Group AG through an accelerated bookbuild offering to institutional investors

(the "Transaction").

After completion of the offering, GIC Private Limited will hold less than 3% of the outstanding shares in UBS Group AG. GIC Private Limited on its own behalf and on behalf of any person controlled by or controlling or under common control with GIC Private Limited, has agreed to a 90 day lock-up on those outstanding shares, subject to customary exceptions. UBS Group AG will not receive any proceeds from the Transaction.

UBS Investment Bank is acting as placement agent in the Transaction.

UBS Group AG

This announcement is not an offering circular within the meaning of Article 652a of the Swiss Code of Obligations, nor is it a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange or a prospectus under any other applicable laws.

With respect to the member states of the European Economic Area which have implemented Directive 2003/71/EC as amended (together with any applicable implementing measures in any member state, the "Prospectus Directive") (each a "Relevant Member State"), no action has been undertaken or will be undertaken to make an offer to the public of the securities referred to herein requiring the publication of a prospectus in any Relevant Member State. As a result, these securities may only be offered or sold in any Relevant Member State pursuant to an exemption under the Prospectus Directive.

This announcement is only addressed to, and directed at, persons in Relevant Member States who are "qualified investors" within the meaning of Article 2(1)(e) of the Prospectus Directive ("Qualified Investors").

In the United Kingdom, this announcement is directed only at, Qualified Investors (i) who are "investment professionals" falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the "Order"), or (ii) persons falling within Article 49(2)(a)-(d) ("high net worth companies, unincorporated associations etc") of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). Under no circumstances should persons who are not Relevant Persons rely or act upon the contents of this announcement. Any investment or investment activity to which this announcement relates in the United Kingdom is available only to, and will be engaged only with, Relevant Persons.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities or any other securities, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of these securities or any other securities in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170515006076/en/

Contacts:

UBS Group AG

Investor contact

Switzerland: +41-44-234 41 00

or

Media contact

Switzerland: +41-44-234 85 00

UK: +44-207-567 47 14

Americas: +1-212-882 58 57

APAC: +852-297-1 82 00

www.ubs.com