MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

MetLife today announced it has extended its partnership with Special Olympics and Habitat for Humanity to provide employees across its Europe, Middle East Africa (EMEA) markets with the opportunity to volunteer in community projects.

MetLife's 4,500 employees in 26 EMEA countries have been invited to participate in activities with one of the organisations during the region's Community Week which starts on May 15th. Employees will be able to volunteer at Special Olympics events across the region to play sport with young people with intellectual disabilities or support local Habitat for Humanity initiatives in homebuilding, home and community renovation projects in Bulgaria, Egypt, Hungary, Ireland, Jordan, Lebanon, Poland and Romania and the UK.

The initiative has been funded by MetLife Foundation, the philanthropic arm of MetLife. MetLife Foundation has a long tradition of supporting initiatives that engage MetLife volunteers in activities that improve quality of life and increase opportunities for the underserved.

Michel Khalaf, MetLife EMEA President and MetLife Foundation Board member, said: "We are delighted to be able to build our partnership with Habitat for Humanity and Special Olympics. More than 750 employees in 21 markets across EMEA volunteered last year and told us that they want to do more this year. Community Week offers us all a fantastic opportunity to give something back to the communities we work in."

Mary Davis, Special Olympics Chief Executive Officer, said: "Special Olympics is delighted to once again partner with MetLife for its Community Week. This fantastic employee engagement initiative offers volunteering opportunities at Special Olympics sport and Young Athlete events including our annual European Football Week, which runs this year from May 27th to June 4th. Each event provides a great chance for everyone involved to do something positive to promote respect, acceptance and inclusion for people with intellectual disabilities."

"We are thrilled to be partnering with MetLife for a second year," said Torre Nelson, vice president, EMEA, Habitat for Humanity International said: "Through this event, we are able to support Habitat's mission in Europe, Middle East and Africa."

More information can be found at www.metlife.com.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates ("MetLife"), is one of the largest life insurance companies in the world. Founded in 1868, MetLife is a global provider of life insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management. Serving approximately 100 million customers, MetLife has operations in nearly 50 countries and holds leading market positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.

About MetLife Foundation

MetLife Foundation was created in 1976 to continue MetLife's long tradition of corporate contributions and community involvement. Since its founding through the end of 2015, MetLife Foundation has provided more than $700 million in grants and $70 million in program-related investments to organizations addressing issues that have a positive impact in their communities. Today, the Foundation is dedicated to advancing financial inclusion, committing $200 million over the next five years to help build a secure future for individuals and communities around the world. To learn more about MetLife Foundation, visit www.metlife.org.

About Special Olympics

Special Olympics is a global movement that unleashes the human spirit through the transformative power and joy of sports, every day around the world. We empower people with intellectual disabilities to become accepted and valued members of their communities, which leads to a more respectful and inclusive society for all. Using sports as the catalyst and programming around health and education, Special Olympics is fighting inactivity, injustice and intolerance. Founded in 1968 by Eunice Kennedy Shriver, the Special Olympics movement has grown to more than 5.3 million athletes and Unified partners in 170 countries. With the support of more than 1 million coaches and volunteers, Special Olympics delivers 32 Olympic-type sports and over 108,000 games and competitions throughout the year. Special Olympics is supported by individuals, foundations and partners.

About Habitat for Humanity International

Driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live, Habitat for Humanity has grown from a grassroots effort that began on a community farm in southern Georgia in 1976 to a global nonprofit housing organization in nearly 1,400 communities across the U.S. and in over 70 countries. People partner with Habitat for Humanity to build or improve a place they can call home. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Through financial support, volunteering, or adding a voice to support affordable housing, everyone can help families achieve the strength, stability and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves. Through shelter, we empower. To learn more, visit habitat.org.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170515006077/en/

Contacts:

For Media:

Jonathan Bunn, Head of Communications, EMEA, MetLife

+44 (0) 207 715 2463

jbunn@metlife.com