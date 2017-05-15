Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

OJSC Surgutneftegas / 1st Quarter Results OJSC Surgutneftegas: Information statement on quarterly report disclosure by OJSC 'Surgutneftegas' 15-May-2017 / 16:41 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EquityStory.RS, LLC - a company of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Information statement on quarterly report disclosure by OJSC 'Surgutneftegas' OJSC 'Surgutneftegas' has disclosed the Quarterly Report for I Quarter 2017. Websites used to post the Report: http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/ru/investors/; http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312 A copy of the quarterly report is provided upon request of an interested party for a fee that shall not exceed the costs of making such copy. Date when the Issuer published the text of the Quarterly Report on the website: 15 May, 2017 The EquityStory.RS, LLC Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de/ukreg Language: English Company: OJSC Surgutneftegas Grigoriya Kukuyevitskogo, 1, bld.1 628415 Surgut Russia Internet: www.surgutneftegas.ru ISIN: US8688612048 Category Code: QRF TIDM: SGGD Sequence No.: 4194 End of Announcement EquityStory.RS, LLC News Service 573855 15-May-2017

