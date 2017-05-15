NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 05/15/17 -- Today Institutional Investor launches its All-America Trading Team rankings, spotlighting the top electronic, high-touch, and portfolio trading teams along with the best firms providing unique market color to the buy side. Rankings were determined by tallying more than 15,700 votes cast by some of the most influential institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley was a perennial favorite among buy-siders as it took the top spot across high-touch, electronic, and unique market color for overall flow insight in the leaders tables.

In electronic trading, one of the most competitive areas on the Street, new contenders Jefferies and ITG made a great showing, taking third and fourth place, respectively, while nudging out bulge-bracket institutions that have normally dominated the top ranks.

"Trade execution is evolving: Balance sheets are limited, unbundling is happening, and technology is creating opportunities for nimble firms," says Howard Tang, Product Director at Institutional Investor Research. "That is nowhere more apparent than in our survey results, where we had some surprising leaders."

Interviews with this year's winners are highlighted in the Institutional Investor article "As Share Prices Soar, Traders Seek to Overcome Liquidity Concerns".

In the U.S., Institutional Investor interviewed 393 heads of trading and traders across 351 buy-side firms. More than 21 percent of voting firms paid $10 million or more in commissions to the Street, and more than 34 percent of those firms managed $5 billion or more in assets in their portfolios.

Trade execution providers will have the opportunity to purchase the in-depth data for 36 attributes across high-touch, electronic, portfolio trading, and unique market color -- seeing how they fared against their peers and helping them understand their performance across different funds, geographies, and wallet sizes.

The extended data also includes hundreds of responses on key market trends and tackles such issues as how investors will pay for research in a post-MiFID II world and the acceptance of a single point of contact at the trading desk.

This year's top All-America High-Touch Trading Leaders:

1. Morgan Stanley

2. Goldman, Sachs & Co.

3. J.P. Morgan

This year's top All-America Electronic Trading Leaders:

1. Morgan Stanley

2. J.P. Morgan

3. Jefferies

This year's top All-America Portfolio Trading Leaders:

1. Credit Suisse

2. Goldman, Sachs & Co.

3. Bank of America Merrill Lynch

This year's top Unique Market Color - Overall Flow Insight Trading Leaders:

1. Morgan Stanley

2. J.P. Morgan

3. Goldman, Sachs & Co.

For full ranking results, analysis, and methodology, visit the ranking here.

