MINNEAPOLIS, MN -- (Marketwired) -- 05/15/17 -- Outsell, which drives more revenue for auto dealers by transforming how they engage customers and prospects throughout their lifecycle, announced today that it has partnered with Automotive News to host an upcoming webinar titled, "Key Strategies to Effectively Measure Marketing." The free, online event takes place May 16 at 2pm ET.

Thanks to evolving technologies and access to more data than ever before, marketers can make smarter decisions that drive more meaningful outcomes. These outcomes allow you to enhance the consumer experience and improve overall performance.

Join Katie Johnson, Corporate Marketing Manager for Village Automotive Group; Chip Alvey, Digital Director for Oxmoor Auto Group; and Outsell's Vice President of Sales Guy Super as they uncover key strategies to help you master measuring your digital marketing.

Attendees will learn to understand how to measure the influence and effectiveness of your marketing efforts by:

Focusing on key marketing measurement strategies

Avoiding measurement pitfalls that skew results

Making data driven decisions for smarter outcomes

What: "Key Strategies To Effectively Measure Marketing"

Where: Online with Automotive News

When: Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at 2pm ET

About Outsell

Outsell drives more revenue for auto dealers by transforming how they engage consumers throughout their individual lifecycles. Outsell makes dealers' lives easier by keeping them in front of customers and prospects using automated marketing communications across channels -- helping them retain more customers and attract new ones. Dealers using Outsell's proprietary technology are tipped off when consumers are most ready to engage, buy, or service. The Outsell marketing platform manages millions of interactions every month for dealers representing all major automotive brands.

