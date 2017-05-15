Global Fiberglass Market for Aerospace Industry to Grow at a CAGR of 4.8% by 2021 - Projected Growth Trend in Aircraft Manufacturing & China Beihai Fiberglass - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Fiberglass Market for Aerospace Industry 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global fiberglass market for aerospace industry to grow at a CAGR of 4.86% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Fiberglass Market for Aerospace Industry 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in market is implementation of composites in jet engines and aircraft interiors. Since the market for commercial air transport has been growing rapidly, the jet engines used in commercial aircraft account for a huge market value. Therefore, importance is being given to fuel efficiency, weight reduction, and increased performance efficiency of these engines.

According to the report, one driver in market is demand for aircraft weight reduction and fuel efficiency. Fiberglass has a high strength-to-weight ratio, providing a weight saving of 20%-50% more than metal alloys. Its specific strength and modulus are higher than many other metallic alloys. Therefore, though fiberglass is lightweight, it provides the necessary strength required in aerospace applications. Fiberglass is used in aircraft to provide strong and lightweight body parts. Boeing, in its 787 Dreamline, used fiberglass as the main material in the airframe. By volume, it had 80% composites. The 787 Dreamline was 20% to 40% lighter in weight than other commercial planes. This low weight has resulted in a cut down in fuel consumption by approximately 40%. Also, Airbus A350XWB uses 53% composites such as fiberglass in airplane parts to reduce weight and fuel consumption.

