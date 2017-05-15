

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump's decision to fire FBI Director James Comey was not well received by the American public, a new poll indicates.



Just 29 percent of respondents surveyed by NBC News/Wall Street Journal approves one of the most stunning punitive actions by the Trump administration.



Comey was dismissed last week citing recommendations from the Justice Department that included disapproval of the way he handled the investigation into Hillary Clinton's private email server during the presidential election campaign.



Democrats say Trump took the action because the US investigating agency was probing alleged Russian links of the Trump presidential election campaign.



While 38 percent said they disapprove Comey's dismissal, 32 percent of respondents said they don't have enough to say on the matter.



According to the poll, 46 percent of Americans agree with the statement that Trump fired Comey to slow down the FBI investigation of Russia's involvement in the 2016 election that may harm the president. In comparison, 38 percent of respondents agree to the argument that Comey was dismissed because of how he handled the probe into Hillary Clinton's emails.



The presidential action had the support of 58 percent of Republicans who took part in the poll, while just 9 percent of Democrats favored it. The percentage of Republicans who disapprove the dismissal is just 8. 66 percent Democrats opposed the move.



Despite facing widespread criticism over one of the most controversial actions by the president within four months of assuming office, his job-approval rating has declined only marginally, according to the poll.



The poll, conducted between May 11 and 13, shows an overall approval rating of 39 percent for Trump, which is one point lower than the NBC/WSJ survey held a month before.



