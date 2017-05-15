GBLT German Battery & Lighting Technologies PLC: GBLT Receives ETL Certificates for the Company's PS 600 Polaroid Mobile Storage System

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2017 / GBLT German Battery & Lighting Technologies PLC ("GBLT") is pleased to announce that the Company's leading product line for the portable energy solutions market, the PS 600 Polaroid Mobile Storage System, has received ETL certification. The ETL certification confirms that GBLT's leading product has been independently tested and is in compliance with North American safety standards and is an important step in opening up access to retail channels in the United States and Canada.

"We are very pleased to have received the coveted ETL certification as this completes the final step in our business model and will help our leading product line secure access to the lucrative North American retail market," said Dr. Thilo Senst, GBLT's Chairman & CEO. "Having this certification differentiates our PS 600 Polaroid Mobile Storage System as the leading product available in the portable energy solutions market. GBLT looks forward to rolling out our product in the near future through retail distribution channels we have been developing across North America."

GBLT's products offer a wide range of solutions with proven results to the mobile energy storage systems marketplace. Please visit www.gbt-international.com to experience the Company's complete line of products.

About GBLT PLC:

GBLT, through its subsidiary, GBT GmbH, a German registered company carrying on business from its head office located in Duren, Germany, is a diversified lighting and battery company and an official licensee for Polaroid light products (LED and other lighting technology including retail projects), Polaroid energy storage systems (mobile and fixed systems), and AGFAPHOTO mobile energy products (batteries, etc.). GBT is a leading player in the substantial and growing smart energy technology market and its products position the Company as an environmentally-friendly enterprise under the Polaroid brand. GBLT's slogan, "Smart technology for a better world," identifies its product positioning in the rapidly growing portable energy solutions market.

For Further Information, Please Contact:

Dr. Thilo Senst

Chairman & CEO GBLT PLC

dr.senst@gbt-international.com

+49 2421 20856-15

SOURCE: GBLT German Battery & Lighting Technologies PLC