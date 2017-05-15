Announcing the Launch of Overnight Oats, Breakfast Gets Easy, Healthy and Delicious with this New Blend of Oats and More

Overnight Oats will Feature Gluten Free Organic Oats Combined with Chia Seeds, Fruit and Almonds

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2017 / Dave Hirschkop, founder of Dave's Naturals, is pleased to announce the upcoming launch of Overnight Oats: breakfast gets easy, healthy and delicious. Overnight Oats will allow people to enjoy tasty oatmeal in the morning quickly and easily - all without cooking.

To watch a short video about Overnight Oats and learn about the mouth watering combinations of flavors that Hirschkop has planned, please check out https://goo.gl/vPmDtG at any time.

As a spokesperson for Dave's Naturals noted, Hirschkop understands the importance of eating a good breakfast, as well as how having a low quality meal first thing in the morning can lead to a mid-morning crash. This knowledge inspired him to create Overnight Oats, and allow people to enjoy the benefits and great taste of oatmeal, only without having to cook it.

"The first thing you need in the morning is energy and you need it quickly. If you love the energy and benefits of oatmeal, we've just made it easier," the spokesperson said, adding that Hirschkop and his team experimented in their kitchen for months to make everyone's life easier with the perfect blend of organic oats, ripe summertime fruit, and warming cinnamon.

"And with Overnight Oats, there is no cooking required. Just pour, eat, sleep."

Oats that are soaked overnight have a different texture than traditionally cooked oats, the spokesperson said. They are softer and creamier and the different flavors in Overnight Oats combine for hours to become decadent and delicious. Just like lasagna tastes better the second day, the ingredients in Overnight Oats will mix and mingle throughout the night and be extra tasty in the morning.

Overnight Oats will come in four flavors: Blueberry Almond Vanilla, Apple Nut, Cinnamon Raisin and Mixed Berry.

In order to help produce his Overnight Oats on a production line and bring the costs down so everyone can afford to eat the delicious oats every morning, Hirschkop recently launched a fundraiser on Kickstarter. There, the hopes to raise $20,000 through crowdfunding and help people have a easy and healthy breakfast.

About Overnight Oats:

Overnight Oats from Dave's Naturals will be a blend of gluten free organic oats, chia seeds and other tasty ingredients in one easy to use container. People will simply add milk and let the oats sit overnight to create a delicious, creamy and nourishing breakfast that they can enjoy the next morning. For more information, please visit https://goo.gl/vPmDtG.

