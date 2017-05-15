As from May 16, 2017, subscription rights (TR) issued by Maha Energy AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until May 26, 2017.



Instrument: Subscription Right (TR) ----------------------------------------- Short name: MAHA TR A ----------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0009921240 ----------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 137911 ----------------------------------------- Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ----------------------------------------- Tick size Table: Other Equities / 227 ----------------------------------------- Mic Code: FNSE -----------------------------------------



As from May 16, 2017, paid subscription shares (BTA) issued by Maha Energy AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until further notice.



Instrument: Paid Subscription Share (BTA) ----------------------------------------------- Short name: MAHA BTA A ----------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0009921257 ----------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 137912 ----------------------------------------------- Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ----------------------------------------------- Tick size Table: Other Equities / 227 ----------------------------------------------- Mic Code: FNSE -----------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB.



For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on 08 528 00 399.