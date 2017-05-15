BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

BLACKROCK COMMODITIES INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST plc (LEI:54930040ALEAVPMMDC31)

All information is at 30 April 2017 and unaudited.

Performance at month end with net income reinvested

One Three Six One Three Five

Month Months Months Year Years Years

Net asset value -7.7% -11.5% -3.8% 21.2% -14.6% -14.1%

Share price -2.5% -15.6% -7.0% 19.0% -19.0% -17.8%

Sources: Datastream, BlackRock

At month end

Net asset value - capital only: 74.92p

Net asset value cum income*: 76.14p

Share price: 74.25p

Discount to NAV (cum income): 2.5%

Net yield: 6.1%

Gearing - cum income: 7.1%

Total assets^: £104.8m

Ordinary shares in issue: 118,768,000

Gearing range (as a % of net assets): 0-20%

Ongoing charges**: 1.4%

* Includes net revenue of 1.22p.

^ Includes current year revenue.

** Calculated as a percentage of average net assets and using expenses, excluding any interest costs and excluding taxation for the year ended 30 November 2016.

Sector Analysis % Total Assets Country Analysis % Total Assets

Integrated Oil 20.4 Global 48.5

Diversified Mining 18.3 USA 20.0

Exploration & Production 18.3 Canada 10.7

Gold 10.2 Latin America 4.4

Copper 8.2 Australia 3.8

Distribution 3.5 Europe 2.4

Silver 3.0 Africa 2.1

Oil Services 2.9 Asia 0.5

Agriculture Science 2.0 Net current assets 7.6

Steel 1.2 -----

Iron Ore 1.1 100.0

Fertilizers 1.1 =====

Nickel 0.9

Coal & Uranium 0.7

Diamonds 0.6

Net current assets 7.6

100.0

Ten Largest Investments

Company Region of Risk % Total Assets

First Quantum Minerals Global 7.0

Royal Dutch Shell 'B' Global 5.9

ExxonMobil Global 5.6

Rio Tinto Global 4.6

Glencore Global 3.7

BHP Billiton Global 3.6

ConocoPhillips USA 2.8

Newcrest Mining Australia 2.7

Enbridge Income Fund Trust Canada 2.6

Commenting on the markets, Olivia Markham and Tom Holl, representing the Investment Manager noted:

The Company's NAV fell by 7.7% during the month (in GBP terms).

Broader equity markets continued trending upwards during the month as macroeconomic data remained robust, with strong PMI survey numbers globally. Broader equity markets were given a boost by the first-round French Presidential election results where Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen both progressed but Macron emerged as the clear front-runner. However, the mining and energy sectors posted negative returns as commodity prices came under pressure, as a result of a number of monetary tightening measures occurring in China.

Energy equities were held back by oil price weakness, with Brent and WTI oil prices declining by 3.2% and 2.4% respectively in April. Sentiment deteriorated as the US rig count (the number of rigs actively drilling for oil in the US) continued to rise to finish at 870 units, up from 420 one year ago. Energy Information Administration inventory data was mixed with crude draws and product builds as refinery utilisation improved post 'turnaround season' in the first quarter of the year. We remain of the view the oil market is close to balance and believe that investors have been overly focused on short-term data out of the USA. The market is now looking ahead to the next OPEC meeting on the 25th of May, with consensus being that the cartel will extend its production cap for a further six months from the end of June.

The mined commodities also came under pressure in April with nickel, zinc and copper declining by 5.6%, 4.8% and 1.8% respectively. This appeared to be driven by tightening measures and liquidity controls in China which were heightened during the month. On the company side, first quarter reporting got underway during the month, the key trend emerging for the diversified miners was a continuation of free cashflow generation but production numbers lower than expectations due to a combination of weather events and labour strikes.

All data points in US dollar terms unless otherwise specified. Commodity price moves sourced from Thomson Reuters Datastream.

15 May 2017

