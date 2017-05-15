VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/15/17 -- PNG Gold Corporation (the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: PGK) is pleased to announce that it has changed its name to Gen III Oil Corporation. Effective at the start of trading on May 16, 2017, the Company will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the new name and the new stock symbol "GIII".

The name change does not affect the rights of the company's shareholders. No further action is required by existing shareholders with respect to the name change, and certificates representing common shares of PNG Gold Corporation will not need to be exchanged.

The Company's new CUSIP number is 36870B106 and its new ISIN number is CA36870B1067.

