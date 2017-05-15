

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A global cyber attack that started on Friday has affected over 200,000 organizations across 150 countries and is expected to spread to thousands of more on Monday.



According to reports, the full extent of the damage from the cyberattack is still unclear and there is a possibility that it could worsen if any other version of the online extortion virus appears.



Actually, the 'WannaCry' ransomware takes advantage of a flaw in Microsoft's software and takes control of an infected computer. The hackers then lock of the computer until a ransom payment is made. The WannaCry ransomware demands about $300 to restore access to a computer.



In order for the hackers to gain access to a computer, they require a type of malicious software to be downloaded to a device within the network, which is made possible by making a victim to click on a link or download it by mistake.



On Saturday, a security expert managed to stop the attack by triggering a 'kill switch.' However, the expert says that the attack could be renewed using different versions of the virus.



In the UK, several hospitals and doctors were struggling to recover from the major attack of the virus that affected 47 NHS trusts, which led to cancellations of as X-rays, test results and patient records became unavailable. Major companies like FedEx and Telefónica were also affected.



