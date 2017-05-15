Bronstein, Gewirtz and Grossman, LLC: FINAL DEADLINE ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Patriot National (PN) and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 15, 2017

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2017 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Patriot National ("Patriot" or the "Company") (NYSE: PN) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased Patriot securities between August 15, 2016 and March 3, 2017, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: http://www.bgandg.com/pn.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (1) Patriot National special committee was beholden to CEO, Steve Mariano; (2) therefore, the special committee was operating for the benefit of Mariano and not Patriot National or its shareholders; (3) the special committee did not independently assess the merits of the Ebix transaction; (4) the special committee was not exploring strategic alternatives in order to maximize shareholder value; and (5) consequently, defendants' statements about Patriot National's business, operations, and prospects were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm's site: http://www.bgandg.com/pn, or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Patriot, you have until May 15, 2017 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

