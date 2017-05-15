The Lean MBA: 1Y Online Mini-MBA Affordable Education for All is Officially Announced

The Lean MBA Online Program Offers a Fun and Flexible Format with 350 Mini Courses that Cover the Entire Typical MBA Curriculum

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2017 / Maxime Riard, Executive Director of The Lean MBA online course, is pleased to announce the upcoming launch of the 1Y online mini-MBA affordable education for all program.

To learn more about The Lean MBA and how it will allow people to learn the entire MBA curriculum in only 15 to 30 minutes a day, please check out https://goo.gl/f2BGb2.

As a spokesperson for The Lean MBA notes, Riard understands that while many people would like to earn their MBA, they may not have the time or large amount of money to do so. This knowledge inspired Riard to create The Lean MBA, which will allow people to boost their business skills and career in a just a short amount of time per day, all for an affordable price of 299 Euros.

In order to make it easy for as many people as possible to take advantage of the one year program, The Lean MBA can be completed entirely online.

"This program is specially-designed for busy professionals who don't want the high financial investment and time commitment of a traditional MBA," the spokesperson said, adding that the program offers an easy-to-follow weekly routine for cultivating real, usable business skills.

Led by Program Director Danielle Levi-Feunteun, a Harvard MBA and former adjunct professor at HEC Paris, The Lean MBA will offer only the highest-quality coursework created by PhDs and experts in their fields. Curriculum topics include entrepreneurship; general management, strategy and leadership; economics; business law and ethics and accounting.

In order to help pay for the numerous costs associated with launching The Lean MBA to the public, Riard recently launched a fundraiser on Indiegogo. There, Riard hopes to raise 30,000 Euros and hire PhDs and experts to write and contribute to the high-quality coursework and lessons, as well as provide scholarships for low-income students who may have no other chance to study for their MBA. Those who donate to the campaign will receive a number of perks ranging from a PDF download of the Management module to a one-year access to The Lean MBA program.

