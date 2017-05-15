CRESCO, PA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/15/17 -- Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTC: NSAV) announced today that the Company's Medical Cannabis Technology Division has officially opened its location in Shanghai, China. The Company views this as a major opportunity to expand its medical cannabis technology business in the world's largest city and second largest consumer market, as China is the world's largest producer of cannabis sativa seeds, accounting for nearly 40% of global production. NSAV will be accompanied in this project by its joint venture partner, AMC Shanghai. AMC is an international health care group, whose Medical Care and Insurance Division already has several projects under development with NSAV. Photos of the Shanghai joint venture facility can be viewed on the NSAV corporate website.

http://netsavlink.com/shanghai-office

Last week NSAV announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire world renowned Chinese medical software company, Shanghai-based Vital Strategic Research Institute (VSRI). VSRI is a medical research firm with a long history of expertise in design, clinical trials and global research. VSRI has collaborated with pharmaceutical giants such as Pfizer and Bristol-Myers Squibb. Under NSAV's guidance, VSRI will conduct extensive clinical research studies into the medical uses and benefits of cannabis and hemp related products. VSRI has websites in both English and Chinese.

http://www.vitalstrategic.com/collaborators.html

http://www.vitalstrategic.com.cn/Home/cooperatingagency

NSAV would also like to remind its shareholders of the June 1, 2017 record date for the Company's 10% dividend.

James Tilton, president of NSAV, stated, "I am extremely pleased that our medical cannabis technology business now has a presence in China. Besides accounting for nearly 40% of the global production of cannabis sativa seeds, Chinese companies have 309 out of the 606 patents filed around the world that relate to cannabis. As one who has lived and worked in Shanghai, I can personally appreciate what an amazing city it is."

NSAV's vision is the establishment of a fully integrated technology company that provides turnkey technological solutions to the medical cannabis industry, as well as other areas of the medical industry. Over time, the Company plans to provide a wide range of services such as software solutions, e-commerce, advisory services, financial services, patents and trademarks and information technology.

