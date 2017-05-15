21st Century Business Methodolgoy N-lite-N Certification Program is Officially Announced

The New Program, Which Will Start in an Online University Format, Will Teach People About the "Game of Business" in the Modern World

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2017 / Leslie Barkley is pleased to announce the upcoming launch of the 21st Century Business Methodology N-lite-N certification program.

To learn more about N-lite-N and the inspiration behind it, as well as watch a short video about the upcoming program, please check out https://goo.gl/kL7yed at any time.

As a spokesperson for N-lite-N noted, for decades, businesses have scrambled to keep up with the ever-changing dynamics in their industries. The way that business owners viewed their relationships with their customers and the state of the competition dictated the way they set up their companies and offered their products and services.

While companies have often been successful following these guidelines, the spokesperson noted, the world has undergone a revolution since the 1990s, resulting in major changes in everything from relationships with customers and business environments to major advances in technology and social trends.

"But, no one seems to have written a comprehensive new rulebook to translate those changes into things business managers can use - starting tomorrow morning - to realign their business to this Brave New World we have created," the spokesperson said, adding that N-lite-N intends to change this for the better.

"We are in the process of completing the contents of a New Business Improvement methodology, one for the 21st century."

Initially, N-lite-N will be in an online "University" format, which will allow the course to reach as many people as possible.

In order to help pay for the production costs associated with bringing N-lite-N to the public, Barkley recently launched a fundraiser on Indiegogo. There, Barkley hopes to raise $25,000 through crowdfunding and help explain in simple concepts what has happened to the business world, and what people can do about it.

People who donate to Barkley's campaign will receive figurative tastes of what the N-lite-N program will entail, as well as have the opportunity to contribute their thoughts to the overall program through a series of five online GoToMeeting sessions.

