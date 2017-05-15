DENVER, CO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/15/17 -- Due to high demand, the June 9-11 Summer Meeting of the National Council of Legislators from Gaming States (NCLGS) is offering attendees additional hotel options within an easy walk of the conference host Westin Denver Downtown.

While rooms are still available at the Westin, attendees may find specific dates have been filled at the special conference room rate or may not be available. The additional hotel options are available via the conference website, www.nclgs.org/meetings.html.

"The NCLGS Summer Meeting is attracting a great deal of interest from legislators and attendees throughout the country," said NCLGS President Bill Galvano, a senator from Florida and who is in line to become that state's Senate President in November 2018. "We are pleased to be able to provide additional accommodations for those planning to attend this important event."

The Summer Meeting agenda includes legislative committee sessions on Responsible Gaming, Pari-Mutuels, Lotteries, State-Federal Relations, and Casinos, as well as general sessions that examine sports betting, retail gaming, and new/emerging forms of gambling. Colorado Senate President Kevin Grantham will deliver the Keynote Address.

The Summer Meeting is approved for 10 Continuing Legal Education credits.

Summer Meeting registration is now open to the public at www.nclgs.org/meetings.html. The conference website includes the full conference agenda, as well as hotel information.

NCLGS is the only organization of state lawmakers that meets on a regular basis to discuss issues relating to gaming. Members of NCLGS serve as chairpersons or members of state legislative committees responsible for the regulation of gaming in their state legislative houses. NCLGS does not promote or oppose gaming but is primarily concerned with the proper regulation of the industry. The NCLGS Foundation is the educational and research arm of NCLGS. The 501(c)(3) non-profit is a source of non-partisan data on issues of gaming legislation and regulation.

Legislators and others seeking information on membership in NCLGS should contact Wayne Marlin at wayne.marlin@nclgs.org. For information on sponsorships and registrations for the upcoming NCLGS Summer Meeting in Denver, contact events@nclgs.org.