Research and Markets - Global Bug Tracking Software Market to Grow at a CAGR of 4.55% by 2021 - Key Vendors are Atlassian, IBM, JetBrains & Zoho Corporation

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Bug Tracking Software Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.
The global bug tracking software market to grow at a CAGR of 4.55% during the period 2017-2021.
The report, Global Bug Tracking Software Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one driver in market is advantages associated with the use of bug tracking software. Bug tracking software enables companies to maintain records of issues and the time spent on resolving the issue for some programs. These records are used to resolve and look up future client issues that are common and repetitive. Software developers can focus more on critical areas and spend less time on items of lower priority, such as increasing the productivity of each team member and reducing the number of bugs in programs. Bug tracking software allows team members to own bugs in their program and act accordingly, thereby keeping a tab on personal productivity. Most of the bug tracking software are open source and web-based types. This makes the software easy to install, upgrade, or distribute. These advantages lead to an increased adoption of bug tracking software.
Key vendors
- Atlassian
- IBM
- JetBrains
- Zoho Corporation
Other prominent vendors
- Airbrake
- Axosoft
- Bontq
- Bugsnag
- bugzilla.org contributors
- Countersoft
- DoneDone
- Fog Creek Software
- Others
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
PART 05: Market landscape
PART 06: Market segmentation by deployment model
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
PART 08: Key leading countries
PART 09: Decision framework
PART 10: Drivers and challenges
PART 11: Market trends
PART 12: Vendor landscape
PART 13: Key vendor profiles
PART 14: Market assumptions
PART 15: Appendix
