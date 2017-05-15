Research and Markets - Global Bug Tracking Software Market to Grow at a CAGR of 4.55% by 2021 - Key Vendors are Atlassian, IBM, JetBrains & Zoho Corporation

DUBLIN, May 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Bug Tracking Software Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global bug tracking software market to grow at a CAGR of 4.55% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Bug Tracking Software Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in market is advantages associated with the use of bug tracking software. Bug tracking software enables companies to maintain records of issues and the time spent on resolving the issue for some programs. These records are used to resolve and look up future client issues that are common and repetitive. Software developers can focus more on critical areas and spend less time on items of lower priority, such as increasing the productivity of each team member and reducing the number of bugs in programs. Bug tracking software allows team members to own bugs in their program and act accordingly, thereby keeping a tab on personal productivity. Most of the bug tracking software are open source and web-based types. This makes the software easy to install, upgrade, or distribute. These advantages lead to an increased adoption of bug tracking software.

Key vendors



Atlassian

IBM

JetBrains

Zoho Corporation



Other prominent vendors



Airbrake

Axosoft

Bontq

Bugsnag

bugzilla.org contributors

Countersoft

DoneDone

Fog Creek Software

Others



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by deployment model



PART 07: Geographical segmentation



PART 08: Key leading countries



PART 09: Decision framework



PART 10: Drivers and challenges



PART 11: Market trends



PART 12: Vendor landscape



PART 13: Key vendor profiles



PART 14: Market assumptions



PART 15: Appendix



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/cpvg2z/global_bug

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716