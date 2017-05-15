Quest Diagnostics and a panel of academic partners testified to the potential of the diagnostic solutions developed by the Company based on the new paradigm provided by the molecular combing

Genomic Vision (Paris:GV) (Euronext: FR0011799907 GV), a company specialized in the development of diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancers and genetic diseases, today reports of its first R&D Day who took place on May 10, to the Imagine Institute (Necker Hospital) in Paris, in front of a panel of individual and institutional investors, financial analysts and journalists. This first event was aimed at presenting a global overview of the IVD activities of the Company with its historical industrial partner Quest Diagnostics and with several academic teams.

During an inaugural speech, Stanislas Lyonnet, Ph.D., head of Imagine Institute, directeur de l'Institut Imagine, called back the commitment of the Institute in the research on genetic pediatric diseases and the outlines of the partnership with Genomic Vision. "Our Institute is a reference center for the molecular combing technology use since almost two years. This technology can meet our stringent requirements: establish a precise and early diagnosis of the pathology, identify the genes and the mechanisms involved, evaluate the different therapeutic options and transform the patient's healthcare."

Subsequently, Jay Wohlgemuth, M.D., Senior VP, CMO of Quest Diagnostics and Edward Ginns, M.D, Ph.D, Medical director Neurology of Quest Diagnostics, presented the move of Quest strategy from a lab company to an added value diagnostic service provider and reminded the importance for Quest of investing in new products and technologies. He therefore insisted on the strong link between both companies by using the molecular combing technology as well as co-developing diagnostic tests.

Jay Wohlgemuth declared: "We at Quest Diagnostics have been collaborating with GV for over seven years and we are highly committed to our collaboration through providing samples and data to develop applications for the DNA combing technology. Applications take the form of biomarkers for pharmaceutical development and as a clinical diagnostics tool for genetic diseases. Our first success is the development of the FSHD combing testing as a standard in the U.S. I'm committed to continue our collaboration with GV."

About the development of the BRCA test in the breast and ovarian cancer early detection, Jay Wohlgemuth specified: "The DNA combing technology has been used to explore a BRCA test for hereditary breast and ovarian cancer. We are currently performing a clinical study with GV using Quest Diagnostic's samples and that process is ongoing. When data is available, it will be made public."

Aaron Bensimon, CEO and co-founder of Genomic Vision, indicated: « For the development of such a predisposition test, the environment profoundly evolved during the last years. BRCA test was initiated in 2012 and we had focused our analysis on the large rearrangements of BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes. Today, we know that the screening tests for breast hereditary cancer are evaluating a wider panel of more than 30 genes. Our partner Quest Diagnostics and Genomic Vision have to reposition the BRCA test on this basis and this is on what we work at the moment."

On the SMA diagnostic test, the representatives of Quest Diagnosis explained: "SMA, spinal muscular atrophy, is an hereditary complex disease with a large portion of healthy carrier of the recessive gene responsible for one of the most common muscular dystrophies in the US and around the world. Through our collaboration with Genomic Vision we believe that we will be able to uncover biomarkers crucial to the detection of potential carriers of this disease. To achieve Quest Diagnostics are collaborating through the provision of samples to fully characterize the SMA genomic region. This work is ongoing and we hope to have results over the coming year."

Pr Nicolas Levy, Head of Medical Genetics department at the Children's Hospital La Timone (Marseille, France) was next to speak for its presentation on the diagnostic approaches in FSHD by molecular combing use. « Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy, the 3rd most spread myopathy, is perfect to demonstrate the benefits of the molecular combing technology. This one allows to update the genetic complexity of this disease while the other technologies currently used, including Next-Generation sequencing ones, don't answer all the expectations. Off course, these NGS will evolve in the future but in our department we study pathologies which remain undetectable by them. Moreover, the molecular combing allows research in other pathologies, as the children leukemia".

Finally, Dr Petr Janda, CEO of PCS (Prague Clinical Services), the CRO in charge of the HPV clinical trial in Czech Republic and Dr Anne Jacquet, Director of Biomedical Research of Genomic Vision, presented the interim results of EXPL-HPC-002 study (http://www.genomicvision.com/wp-content/uploads/CP_GV_10-mai_HPV_FINAL-1.pdf). Dr Petr Janda reminded: "The current diagnosis tests of the cervical cancer are limited in terms of sensibility or specificity." Beyond the promising results presented by the Genomic Vision's HPV test, both speakers explained: "The use of the molecular combing allowed, for the first time, to visualize, to characterize and to quantify the number of HPV genomes integrated in the DNA of the female patients. This opens a new way in the diagnosis and the follow-up of the patients having a risk of cervical cancer associated with HPV virus by allowing the selection between the patients who are infected by the HPV virus but who will naturally eliminate it without developing a cancer and those who will require an appropriate care considering the rates of virus integration."

Through the presentation of the different IVD programs of Genomic Vision, Aaron Bensimon concluded: "The use of molecular combing presents a new paradigm on a large range of applications. This potential encourages us to build closer relationships with the clinicians, who are at the heart of the diagnosis of the genetic diseases and facing its deadlocks. Thanks to closer relationships with clinicians, we will be able to develop new tests, like we are doing for the SMA test."

The whole conference of the R&D Day will be available for consultation on the Genomic Vision's website in a few days.

ABOUT GENOMIC VISION

GENOMIC VISION is a company specialized in the development of diagnostic solutions for the early detection of cancers and serious genetic diseases and tools for life sciences research. Through the DNA Molecular Combing, a strong proprietary technology allowing to identify genetic abnormalities, GENOMIC VISION stimulates the R&D productivity of the pharmaceutical companies, the leaders of the diagnostic industry and the research labs.

The Company develops a robust portfolio of diagnostic tests (breast, ovarian and colorectal cancers, myopathies) and analysis tools (DNA replication, biomarkers discovery, gene editing quality control). Based near Paris, in Bagneux, the Company has approximately 60 employees. GENOMIC VISION is a public listed company listed in compartment C of Euronext's regulated market in Paris (Euronext: GV ISIN: FR0011799907). For further information, please visit www.genomicvision.com

Member of CAC® Mid Small and CAC® All-Tradable indexes

