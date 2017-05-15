Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Europe Cyber Security Market Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2016 2021)" report to their offering.

The Europe cyber security market was estimated at USD 16.74 billion in 2015 and is projected to reach USD 41.3 billion by 2020, at a CAGR of 19.8% over the forecast period.

Many of the critical infrastructure components are completely dependent on IT systems as it provides the foundation for information exchange for sectors like voice, data, video, and internet connectivity. As such, IT systems are a part of other key security and emergency preparedness resources and are an important component of the overall national critical infrastructure. Cyber-infrastructure protection and security are impending matters in the international security environment.

With technological advancements exponentially rising in the IT industry, new security challenges are required to be addressed. After Edward Snowden exposed the snooping activities of global communication channels, many nations were jolted over their security situation and raised concerns over the USA's act of massive surveillance. Information warfare, which is the competitive use of information in survival contests, has been a pervasive feature of conflict since the beginning of recorded history.

The advent of digital technologies for collection, storage, analysis, and distribution of information has created a world of insecurity, providing numerous new opportunities in the European cyber security market. According to recent white paper reports, data breaches significantly impact consumer confidence. In the case of one major breach, for example, most of the cloud-based companies saw a 46% drop in profit in the quarter after the breach occurred. Cyber threat has become a major challenge for startups and e-commerce companies, which are completely based on cloud systems. Heavy reliance on IT infrastructure and lack of contingency and mitigation of cyber policies in place are the major drawbacks of this market.

The major companies dominating this market for their products, services, and continuous product developments are:

IBM

Cisco Systems Inc.

Dell Root 9B

Herjavec

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Palo Alto Networks

Symantec Corp

Trend Micro Inc.

Fortinet Inc.

FireEye Inc.

Proofpoint

Imperva Inc.

CyberArk Software Ltd.

AVG Technologies

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Dynamics

4. Europe Cyber Security Market Segmentation

5. Europe Cyber Security Market

6. Competitive Intelligence Company Profiles

7. Investment Analysis

8. Future of Europe Cyber Security Market

