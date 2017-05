Clarification: Membership change on Nasdaq Stockholm: Nordea Bank AB Following change will take place in the exchange membership of Nordea Bank AB: Nordea Bank AB will change Clearing Member Identity in the Swedish CSD system (Euroclear Sweden). Nordea Bank AB change its clearing and Settlement ID from NFH to "new" identity NFI , a reactivated Clearing and Settlement ID, which will be valid from trade date, May 15, 2017 in the VPC system. Member: Nordea Bank AB INET memberID: NRD Clearing and settlement ID: NFI Valid from date in Swedish CSD system: May 15, 2017 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Felix von Bahr or Mattias Hammarqvist telephone +46 8 405 60 00 Nasdaq Stockholm



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=631526