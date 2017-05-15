The Momentum 360 Centrifugal Hand Spinner is Officially Announced

The Momentum 360, Which Will Come in a Variety of Colors, is a Stress-Relieving Gadget That Can Help People of All Ages to Focus and Feel Better

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2017 / Oren Simhi, Founder and CEO of the DAOS Store and the creator of the Momentum 360 spinner, is pleased to announce the upcoming launch of the world's first centrifugal powered hand spinner.

To watch a short video about the Momentum 360 and learn what sets it apart from other stress-relieving spinner gadgets, please check out https://goo.gl/VdnWrN.

As a company spokesperson noted, spinners are part of the new gadget craze that is sweeping the world. Originally designed as a way to relieve stress, people of all ages enjoy playing with spinners. In addition, kids, teens and adults alike have found that fidgeting with a spinner like the Momentum 360 helps them to focus; by keeping their hands busy, they are often able to concentrate better on other tasks.

Simhi is well-aware of the spinner craze, and he also understands that not all spinners are created equally. As the spokesperson noted, some spinners are made of flimsy materials and can easily break. This inspired him to create the Momentum 360, which is not only the world's first centrifugal powered hand spinner, but is also extremely durable and built to last.

"The Momentum360 is made with strong durable aluminum, high quality ceramic bearings, and computer precision cutting. It comes in five beautiful colors: black, blue, silver, gold, and pewter," the spokesperson said, adding that the spinner's minimalist design adds to its appeal.

In order to help pay for the manufacturing costs associated with creating the Momentum 360 spinner, Simhi recently launched a fundraiser on Indiegogo. There, he hopes to raise $30,000 through crowdfunding and help bring the attractive, durable and stress-relieving gadgets to an appreciative market, as soon as possible.

Simhi plans on beginning production of the Momentum 360 spinners in June, 2017 and shipping them out in August. People who donate to the fundraiser on Indiegogo will receive a number of perks ranging from deep discounts on the Momentum 360 to a centrifugal spinner with a case.

About the Momentum 360:

The Momentum 360 is the first centrifugal powered hand fidget spinner that is made with strong and durable aluminum. The spinner, which will be available in variety of colors, may help to relieve stress and allow people to focus at home, at work or in school. For more information, please visit https://goo.gl/VdnWrN.

Contact:

Darrin Reese

admin@rocketfactor.com

(949) 555-2861

SOURCE: Momentum 360