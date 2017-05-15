DANVILLE, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 05/15/17 -- Following recent allegations of widespread and significant electromagnetic interference in the United States from imported digital signs and billboards, Danville, Ill.-based Watchfire Signs announced an FCC Emissions Guarantee for all its LED signs and digital billboards. Click to Tweet.

The Watchfire FCC Emissions Guarantee states that any Watchfire product with a documented claim of electromagnetic interference will be remedied or the company will issue a refund to the buyer.

"All sign models engineered and manufactured by Watchfire are verified to pass FCC Part 15 emissions standards by an independent lab and carry the required sticker before being sold in the United States," said Darrin Friskney, Vice President at Watchfire Signs. "Electromagnetic interference may seem benign, but an interference claim that can't be remedied can ruin a business overnight -- without warning. We are taking the extra step of providing a guarantee to demonstrate to customers and to the industry our confidence in the design of our products. We hope all compliant manufacturers will follow suit."

The FCC requires that digital signs be tested in a worst-case scenario to ensure compliance with emissions limits and to show that the equipment won't cause harmful electromagnetic interference to other devices. Manufacturers must also receive verification of the final product from an accredited third-party testing lab, yet many importers skip the test, fail the test altogether, or test signs using a "cheat" mode, according to a white paper produced by Watchfire Signs.

"Many imported signs that don't pass FCC standards are sold to unsuspecting buyers, who then bear the burden of the FCC sanctions, including deactivation and fines," said Friskney. "In addition, since more radio bands are being auctioned and equipment such as cell phones are more sensitive than ever, this guarantee protects our customers in the event their Watchfire sign is ever involved in a complaint."

"The FCC has strict regulations regarding the use of licensed spectrum in the United States, and only the licensed carrier is permitted to use its assigned channels/frequencies," explained Alex Gellman, CEO at Vertical Bridge, the largest private owner and manager of communication infrastructure in the United States. "Digital signs operating unlawfully in licensed frequencies will be required to turn off the interfering equipment."

More information about the Watchfire FCC Emissions Guarantee and the impact imported, non-compliant signs can have on owners and on the industry can be found at http://www.watchfiresigns.com/FCC.

About Watchfire Signs

Watchfire Signs designs, engineers and manufactures the best looking, most durable outdoor LED signs and digital billboards to help businesses and organizations increase visibility and drive growth. Headquartered in Danville, Ill., Watchfire has manufactured outdoor electric signs since 1932 and LED signs since 1996. The company has more than 50,000 Watchfire LED signs in operation and more digital billboard customers in the U.S. than any other manufacturer. For information, go to www.watchfiresigns.com.

For information contact:



Linda Muskin

847-432-7300

Email Contact



Mara Conklin

847-816-9411

Email Contact



