Global Gastroparesis Drugs Market to Grow at a CAGR of 3.5% by 2021 - Fast Track Approvals & Acquisitions to Change the Phase of the Market - Research and Markets

The global gastroparesis drugs market to grow at a CAGR of 3.54% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Gastroparesis Drugs Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in market is fast track approvals and acquisitions to change the phase of the market. High unmet needs in the treatment of gastroparesis have led the fast track approvals of certain drugs. For example, in 2016, Theravance Biopharma received the US FDA fast track designation for velusetrag for idiopathic and diabetic gastroparesis. At present, the drug is in Phase II clinical stage. The fast track approval by the US FDA is done to facilitate the need to treat serious conditions associated with gastroparesis.



According to the report, one driver in market is rising gastric surgeries fueling the prevalence rate of post-surgical gastroparesis. Post-surgical gastroparesis is the third most common type of the gastroparesis after idiopathic and diabetic gastroparesis. Gastric surgeries include surgeries that are done to digestive parts of the bodies such as the esophagus, duodenum, and stomach. During the gastric surgery, there is a high chance that the vagus nerves get injured. Injury to these nerves is the major cause of gastroparesis. Some of the common types of gastric surgeries are gastric bypass surgeries and bariatric surgeries. Rising obesity is a major reason for these surgeries. As one of the major aims of these surgeries is weight loss. Vagus nerve damage is one of the major complications associated with gastric bypass. Sleeve gastrectomy has also seen to alter the gut-brain communication.

Key vendors



Cadila Pharmaceuticals

GlaxoSmithKline

Johnson & Johnson

Valeant



Other prominent vendors



Evoke Pharma

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Theravance Biopharma



