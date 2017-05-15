Infant Formula Industry Outlook 2017 Demand Supply and 2021 Opportunities and Forecasts Report - MarketReportsOnline

PUNE, India, May 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

This latest report "Global Infant Formula Market" provides in-depth analysis of the infant formula market. The major trends, growth drivers as well as issues being faced by the industry are being presented in this report. The four major players in the infant formula industry, Nestle SA, Danone S.A., Abbott Laboratories and Mead Johnson Nutrition are being profiled.

The market for infant formula is one of the major and fastest growing segments of the overall baby food industry. Infant formula is a manufactured food designed and marketed for feeding to evolved babies and infants under 12 months of age, usually prepared for bottle-feeding or cup-feeding from powder (mixed with water) or liquid (with or without additional water). A variety of formulas are available for infants younger than 12 months old who are not drinking breast milk. Infant formulas vary in nutrients, calorie count, and taste, ability to be digested, and cost. Infant formulas' major varieties include powders, concentrated liquids, or ready-to-use forms.

The key factors driving the growth of the infant formula market are rise in number of working women, growing urbanization, growing birth rate in developing countries and accelerating economic growth. Some of the noteworthy trends and developments of this industry are rising demand for organic products, WHO support for breastfeeding, relaxation of one-child policy in China, focus on health benefits, new markets for baby foods, growing e-commerce sales, increasing demand of packaging and innovation, and expansion of product portfolios by vendors. However, the expansion of global infant formula market is being hindered by high cost of production and ecological arguments.

Company Coverage of Global Infant Formula Market: Danone S.A., Nestle, Abbot Laboratories & Mead Johnson Nutrition Co.

Major Points from Table of Contents:

1. Infant Formula - An Overview

1.1 An Introduction

1.2 Types of Infant Formula

1.3 Value Chain Analysis

2. Global Baby Food Market Analysis

2.1 Global Baby Food Market by Value

2.2 Global Baby Food Market Forecast by Value

2.3 Global Baby Food Market Share by Product Type

2.4 Asia Pacific Baby Food Market by Value

2.5 Asia Pacific Baby Food Market Forecast by Value

3. Infant Formula Market Analysis

3.1 Global Infant Formula Market by Value

3.2 Global Infant Formula Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Global Infant Formula Market Value by Region

3.4 Global Infant Formula Market by Volume

3.5 Global Infant Formula Sales Share by Products

3.6 Global Infant Formula Price by Region

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 China

4.2 North America

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.2 Market Trends

5.3 Challenges

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Infant Formula Market Share by Company

6.2 China Infant Formula Market Share by Company

6.3 North America Infant Formula Market Share by Company

6.4 Western Europe Infant Formula Market Share by Company

7. Company Profiles

