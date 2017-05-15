Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: Intervest Offices & Warehouses - Report of the extraordinary general meeting of 15 May 2017

As at 26 April 2017 a first extraordinary general meeting of Intervest Offices & Warehouses was convened. Given the required quorum was not reached, a second extraordinary general meeting was convened and was held today Monday 15 May 2017 at 10:00 am, with the same agenda. This meeting was able to deliberate validly and approved all items on the agenda.

Full press release:

Report extraordinary general meeting (http://hugin.info/137397/R/2104785/798761.pdf)



