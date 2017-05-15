Corbion: Corbion General Shareholders Meeting approves Board reappointments and dividend

The Corbion General Shareholders Meeting held on 15 May 2017 approved the reappointment of CEO Tjerk de Ruiter for a second term of office.

Corbion's Supervisory Board is pleased to announce that the contract of assignment of Tjerk de Ruiter, CEO, will be extended for an additional period of 2 years (May 2018 - May 2020).

Mathieu Vrijsen, Chairman of the Supervisory Board: "We are delighted that Tjerk is willing to extend his contract as CEO at Corbion. With this reappointment we can feel assured that in the coming period Corbion will build on the excellent results and progress until now and that his leadership will guide the company through the next stages of development to further capture the full potential of Corbion's Disciplined Value Creation strategy."

The Corbion shareholders also reappointed Mr. Vrijsen as Chairman of the Supervisory Board. Mr. Vrijsen has been a member of the Supervisory Board of Corbion since 2013. He is the former Senior Vice President Global Operations and Engineering of E.I. du Pont de Nemours & Company (DuPont). Before that he held various positions at DuPont. Mr. Vrijsen has a broad knowledge of the (bio)chemical industry and has extensive international management experience.

At the shareholders meeting the proposed regular dividend of € 0.56 per ordinary share for the financial year 2016 and the additional dividend of € 0.44 per ordinary share was also approved.

Dividends will be all-cash and will in principle be subject to Dutch dividend withholding tax of 15%. The ex-dividend date is 17 May 2017, the record date is 18 May 2017 and the payment day is 22 May 2017.

