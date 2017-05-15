Baron Capital Enterprises, Inc.: Southern Contracting Releases Corporate Update

The Company to Hire Counsel to Remove the DTC "Chill"

ENGLEWOOD, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2017 / Baron Capital Enterprise, Inc. (OTCPK: BCAP) is hiring counsel to assist the Company in the removal of the DTC "Chill" imposed against the Company in 2013. The "Chill" removal will assist the market in adding additional liquidity from investors that cannot purchase shares in the market with the "chill,"

Southern Contracting earns money several ways: Commercial Vehicle & Diesel Repair, Consulting, and Bid Projects.

Commercial Vehicle & Diesel Repair - Will earn the Company some money with minimal overhead. This part of the Company business will not fill the coffers with a lot of cash, but it will keep the Company in touch with General Contractors that can use Southern Contracting's services. This part of the business is more of a lead generator.

Consulting - This part of the business will not only generate consulting fees, but will give the ability to take over projects other companies bid on that they do not have the ability to complete. Normally our CEO would oversee these projects for the General Contractors for a fee, but Southern Contracting will instead take over this part of the project work from the General Contractor, acting as a Sub-Contractor. Southern Contracting is in a unique position, because of the 35 years of experience and the reputation of our CEO always finishing a job, that we are able to piggy back off the General Contractors' Bond, saving the company money from not having to go get our own Bond. There are multiple millions of dollars a year to be earned by being a specialized Sub-Contractor for infrastructure work on the West Coast of Florida.

Bid Projects - This will be the main driver of revenue for the Company. Southern Contracting is extremely experienced in bid writing for full and partial projects. Sometimes we will joint venture on projects with other companies and just handle the infrastructure part of the bid. Charlotte Country alone has over $250 million in Bid Projects to be completed over the next 5-7 years and the State of Florida has close to $50 Billion in Bid Projects that need to be completed. To help keep costs low, Southern Contracting will use Bond programs, which our CEO will need to personally guarantee.

Southern Contracting operates very conservatively, for example, the Company only leases equipment it needs for each specific job, then returns them at the end of the job. This process reduces the cost of carrying debt on the books and paying for equipment not being used all the time. Another benefit of leasing is, if a piece of equipment breaks or needs maintenance, the Company simply makes a call and gets a new piece of equipment, at no additional cost to the Company.

"I have worked in this business for over 35 years and have either owned or been a partner in several companies that have successfully completed work across Florida. Rather than form a new entity and go through a stock swap, I assumed control of BCAP and brought in my experience and projects directly as a clean transaction," describes our CEO.

Once the name change has been completed by FINRA, Southern Contracting will begin executing its business plan for Consulting work and Bid Projects. The Company has been pounding the pavement to set up some Sub-Contracting work to begin once the name change is official. We cannot accept work under Southern Contracting until that time and do not want to accept any under BCAP.

Projects are ready to be signed during this quarter.

Forward-Looking Statement:

The foregoing press announcement contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by such terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. In particular, management's expectations could be affected by among other things, uncertainties relating to our success in completing acquisitions, financing our operations, entering into strategic partnerships, engaging management and other matters disclosed by us in our public filings from time to time. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

Contact:

Timmy Howard

941-445-6000

www.southerncontractinginc.com

ir@southerncontractinginc.com

SOURCE: Baron Capital Enterprise, Inc.