TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/15/17 -- CMLS Financial, one of Canada's largest, independently owned mortgage services companies, has released their latest Commercial Mortgage Commentary, an in-depth analysis of the commercial mortgage market in Canada.

The company's May 2017 commentary looks at the expansion of the commercial mortgage lending market, optimism in market-wide capital availability, movements in commercial mortgage spreads, plus more.

Read the May 2017 Commercial Mortgage Commentary

CMLS Financial is Canada's only dedicated provider of commercial mortgage market intelligence. On a quarterly basis, CMLS Financial publishes a commentary on the Canadian commercial mortgage market with specific analysis of the conventional market, the CMHC insured market, and the Canadian CMBS market. Founded in 1974, CMLS Financial has over 40 years of experience as Canada's Mortgage Company™. For more information, visit www.cmls.ca.

Contacts:

Eric Clark, CFA

Director, Mortgage Analytics

604.488.3897

eric.clark@cmls.ca



Sukhman Grewal, CFA

Manager, Mortgage Analytics Group

604.235.5110

sukhman.grewal@cmls.ca



