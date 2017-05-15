

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The majority of the European markets ended the first session of the new trading week with small gains, but were little changed overall. The markets fluctuated between small gains and losses throughout the day.



Commodity related stocks were among the best performers Monday, primarily mining and energy stocks. Crude oil prices are approaching $50 a barrel Monday after Russia and Saudi Arabia have agreed to extend their supply quota plan by nine months.



'I met the managers of all the main oil and gas companies in the country, and the minister of energy, behind closed doors and we discussed this issue,' Russian President Vladimir Putin said in comments reported by Russian news agencies. 'We support this proposal.'



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index dipped 0.01 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks increased 0.10 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, lost 0.08 percent.



The DAX of Germany climbed 0.29 percent and the CAC 40 of France rose 0.22 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained 0.26 percent, but the SMI of Switzerland finished lower by 0.17 percent.



In Frankfurt, RWE rallied 3.62 percent. The utility confirmed its optimistic forecast for 2017 after posting first-quarter core profit slightly above expectations.



Copper producer Aurubis climbed 5.41 percent after confirming its full-year earnings outlook.



In Paris, Renault rose 0.53 percent. The carmaker stopped production at several sites on Saturday after being affected by Friday's ransomware attack.



Media giant Vivendi finished unchanged after it has made a £2.3 billion offer to acquire a 60 percent stake in French advertising group Havas.



In London, BHP Billiton advanced 2.19 percent after launching a global rebranding exercise.



Cyber security group Sophos surged 7.39 percent to a record high after a massive ransomware worm caused damage across the globe over the weekend.



TUI tumbled 4.38 percent after it reported a first-half group loss attributable to shareholders of 362.9 million euros compared to a loss of 448.9 million euros, prior year.



Atlantia gained 2.48 percent in Milan after it launched a 16.3 billion euro ($18 billion) cash-and-share offer for Spanish rival Abertis.



Italy's consumer price inflation accelerated more than initially estimated in April, latest figures from the statistical office Istat showed Monday. The consumer price index climbed 1.9 percent year-over-year in April, slightly faster than the 1.8 percent increase reported earlier. In March, prices had risen 1.4 percent.



Greece's economy contracted for the second straight quarter at the start of 2017, flash data from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed Monday. Gross domestic product shrank 0.1 percent sequentially in the first quarter, but slower than the 1.2 percent decline registered a quarter ago.



Portugal's economy grew at the fastest pace in nine years during the first three months of the year, led by strong export growth and domestic demand, preliminary data from Statistics Portugal showed Monday. Gross domestic product grew 2.8 percent year-on-year following 2 percent increase in the final three months of 2016. Economists had forecast 2.4 percent growth.



China's industrial production and retail sales growth decelerated more-than-expected in April reflecting weak foreign demand and domestic spending at the start of second quarter, data published by the National Bureau of Statistics showed Monday.



Industrial production expanded 6.5 percent year-on-year in April, weaker than the 7.6 percent rise in March. Economists had forecast a 7 percent increase.



Likewise, retail sales growth eased to 10.7 percent from 10.9 percent in March. Sales were forecast to climb 10.8 percent.



Activity in the New York manufacturing sector has unexpectedly seen a modest contraction in the month of May, according to a report released by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York on Monday. The New York Fed said its general business conditions index fell to a negative 1.0 in May from a positive 5.2 in April, with a negative reading indicating a contraction in regional manufacturing activity.



The index's pullback into negative territory came as a surprise to economists, who had expected the index to rise to a positive 7.0.



Homebuilder confidence in the U.S. has unexpectedly improved in the month of May, the National Association of Home Builders revealed in a report on Monday. The report said the NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index rose to 70 in May after pulling back to 68 in April. Economists had expected the index to come in unchanged compared to the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX