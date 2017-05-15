Global Mobile Broadband/Mobile Internet/3G/4G Tariff Tracker and Analysis: 140 Operators in 66 Countries, and 2,100 Plans & Options - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Mobile Broadband/Mobile Internet/3G/4G Tariff Tracker and Analysis" newsletter to their offering.

New service adoption is being led by Mobile Broadband which has become the most dramatic example of rapid penetration. Mobile Broadband pricing has declined by more than half in real terms during the 3 year period with more broadband capacity being available for the same price. The recent availability of easy portable mobile data connections (such as the USB modem) means that mobile data services have started to become a mass market consumer item.

Price competition among mobile broadband providers has become intense as the cost of devices has reduced and increased network capacity has become available with HSDPA speeds. Flat rate price competition will continue to be severe until mobile providers learn how to differentiate their product offer to meet the need of individual user groups.

The product now covers 140 operators in 66 countries, and 2,100 plans & options:



- The costs are given in USD as well as Euros and local currencies.

- Prices are shown inclusive and exclusive of tax.

- The inside per bundle cost is now provided.

- A report sent along with the database keeps a subscriber informed of the latest trends.

- Access to historical tariffs via the Customer Support Service.



Key benefits of the service



Coverage



i) Rental &usage prices (inside&outside the bundle) for 140 operators in 66 countries' Mobile Internet and Mobile Broadband offerings expressed in local currencies, Euros and US Dollars allowing for easy comparison

ii) Tariff type: contract or add-on or pay-as-you go price.

iii) Download speed relevant to the product

iv) Access mode: laptop or mobile phone

ii) Data roaming prices

v) Relevant notes

vi) Cost per 1 GB inside the bundle



Deliverables for a 1-year subscription



i) Database

ii) Quarterly updates - changes made are marked in red for easy identification

iii) Summary report with each update including analysis

v) PLUS Free Enquiry Service



For more information about this newsletter visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/h988bp/global_mobile

