Fixed Broadband Tariff Tracker and Mobile Broadband Tariff Tracker Bundle 2017: 785 Products Including FTTH Offered by 81 Operators in 52 Countries Across the Globe - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Fixed Broadband Tariff Tracker and Mobile Broadband Tariff Tracker Bundle" newsletter to their offering.
The 'Fixed Broadband Tariff Tracker' features details (n1) of 785 products including FTTH (both business and residential) offered by 81 operators in 52 countries across the globe.
Key questions addressed in this service:
- Which operator offers which speeds at what prices
- How many subscribers has an operator added over a period of 6 months.
- Who offers the most competitive prices
- What offers are available to the business and consumer markets
- A like-for-like comparison can be made using the easy to-use excel spreadsheet.
Information covered for each operator
- Type of product; Business or Residential or the same for both name of product
- Download and upload speed
- Inclusive allowance
- Connection cost
- Recurring cost
- Outside allowance cost
- Additional comments including contract term, other inclusive allowance etc, discounts offered.
The pricing is expressed in the local currency and in Euros (inclusive and exclusive of tax). A user of the product can sort by region, by operator, by country, by speed, by cost etc.
Mobile Broadband/3G Tariff Tracker - Overview:
Coverage: 125 operators in 55 countries and continuously expanding
Key benefits of the service
i) Connection, rental and usage prices 125 operators in 55 countries in local currencies and Euros allow for easy comparison
ii) Data roaming prices plus information on bundled
iii) Tariff type, if a contract, bundle or pay-as-you go price
iv) Use of service: laptop or mobile phone
v) Relevant notes
For more information about this newsletter visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/tjrljp/fixed_broadband
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716