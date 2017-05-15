The Scoliosis Center, a Division of Advocare The Orthopedic Center, becomes unique provider of the EOS solution in New Jersey

EOS imaging (Paris:EOSI) (Euronext, FR0011191766 EOSI), the pioneer in 2D/3D orthopedic medical imaging, today announced the EOS System is now available for patients at The Scoliosis Center, a division of Advocare The Orthopedic Center, which is the third site within the world-class NYU Langone Medical Center Healthcare System to offer the EOS System to patients. The first two units within the organization were dedicated to adult patients at the Center for Musculoskeletal Care and the Hospital for Joint Diseases.

The EOS solution including the low-dose, 2D/3D EOS imaging equipment, the 3D modeling workstation and the spineEOS software for 3D surgical planning will allow physicians to plan and manage treatment for scoliosis and other orthopedic conditions in 3D while avoiding high levels of radiation exposure. Advocare The Orthopedic Center provides pediatric and adolescent patients with the highest quality care for these pathologies.

Dr. Mark A. Rieger, MD, FAAOS, pediatric orthopedist, founding partner, and senior physician at Advocare The Orthopedic Center, commented, "The Scoliosis Center, established in 1994, is the first center within our network exclusively dedicated to the treatment of patients with scoliosis, which is a complex condition affecting the curvature of the spine. The addition of the EOS System is an important step as we create a world-class scoliosis center right here in New Jersey, thanks to our affiliation with NYU Healthcare System, offering high-end quality treatment management options leading to better outcomes for our patients."

Researchers from NYU Langone Medical Center presented a study at the last American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) Annual Meeting on the 'Concepts in Radiation Exposure and Dosage' that included a comparison of the radiation exposure with EOS imaging to traditional x-rays for pediatric patients. The study reported that a full 2D/3D EOS spine exam uses 60% less radiation than traditional x-rays. The importance of reducing radiation exposure from imaging exams was supported by new data on radiation-induced fatal cancer and genetic defects for female scoliosis patients associated with the significant number of imaging exams required to diagnose and follow the progression of their disease and treatment.

Marie Meynadier, CEO of EOS imaging, said, "The installation of a third EOS system within the NYU Langone network provides further validation of our technology and its potential to become a standard of care for orthopedic patients. The placement at The Scoliosis Center will facilitate access to the EOS technology to patients in the suburban communities served by NYU, a first class healthcare system adopting the latest technologies to provide optimal care to its patients."

The Scoliosis Center, a division of Advocare The Orthopedic Center, is located at 218 Ridgedale Avenue in Cedar Knolls, New Jersey 07927. Interested patients and their families can call the office at (973)-538-7700.

For more information, please visit www.eos-imaging.com.

EOS imaging has been chosen to be included in the new EnterNext© PEA-PME 150 index, composed of 150 French companies and listed on Euronext and Alternext markets in Paris.

EOS imaging is listed on Compartment C of Euronext Paris

ISIN: FR0011191766 Ticker: EOSI

About EOS imaging

EOS imaging designs, develops, and markets EOS, an innovative medical imaging system dedicated to osteo-articular pathologies and orthopaedics, as well as associated solutions. The Company is authorized to market in 51 countries, including the United States (FDA), Japan and the European Union (EC). The Group posted 2016 revenues of €30.8 million and employs 132 people at December 2016, including an R&D team of 43 engineers. The Group is based in Paris and has five subsidiaries in Besançon (France), Cambridge (Massachusetts), Montreal (Canada), Frankfurt (Germany) and Singapore.

