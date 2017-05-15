Shareholders Foundation, Inc.: Lawsuit for Investors in NASDAQ: LBIO Shares Against Lion Biotechnologies Inc. Announced by Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2017 / The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit was filed for certain investors who purchased NASDAQ: LBIO shares against Lion Biotechnologies Inc. over alleged Securities Laws Violations.

The plaintiff seeks to recover losses for certain investors who purchased NASDAQ: LBIO shares.

Investors, who purchased shares of Lion Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LBIO), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On April 10, 2017, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission found that between "September 2013 to March 2014, Lion Biotechnologies Inc., through its former Chief Executive Officer, Manish Singh, engaged in a scheme to mislead investors by commissioning over 10 internet publications and 20 widely distributed emails promoting Lion Biotechnologies Inc. to potential investors that purported to be independent from the company when, in fact, they were paid promotions. Singh allegedly engaged Lidingo Holdings, a stock promotion firm, to pay writers to publish articles about Lion Biotechnologies Inc. on investment websites as well as to coordinate the distribution of articles to thousands of electronic mailboxes. Singh allegedly actively participated in Lidingo's promotional work for Lion Biotechnologies Inc. and understood that Lidingo was using writers who would not disclose that Lion Biotechnologies Inc. was indirectly compensating them for their publications."

On April 14, 2017, a lawsuit was filed against Lion Biotechnologies Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The plaintiff claims that the made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Lion Biotechnologies, through its former CEO, Manish Singh, engaged in a scheme to mislead investors by commissioning over 10 internet publications and 20 widely distributed emails promoting Lion Biotechnologies to potential investors that purported to be independent from the company when, in fact, they were paid promotions, that former CEO Singh engaged a notorious stock promotion firm to pay writers to publish articles about Lion Biotechnologies on investment websites as well as to coordinate the distribution of articles to thousands of electronic mailboxes, that former CEO Singh actively participated in the promotional work for Lion Biotechnologies and understood that the promotion firm was using writers who would not disclose that Lion Biotechnologies was indirectly compensating them for their publications, and that as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.

