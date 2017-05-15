

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market set a new high for the year in early trade Monday, reaching an intraday high of 9,134.53. However, the market quickly began to pare its gains and slipped into negative territory, where it remained for the rest of the session.



After the gains of the previous trading week, there was little stimulus to drive the market higher at the start of the new trading week. Weaker than expected growth in China's industrial production and retail sales weighed on investor sentiment, as well as continued concerns over tensions with North Korea.



The Swiss Market Index decreased by 0.17 percent Monday and finished at 9,108.25. The Swiss Leader Index fell 0.14 percent and the Swiss Performance Index lost 0.11 percent.



Index heavyweight Novartis declined 0.6 percent Monday, giving back some of its strong gains from the previous trading week. Shares of Roche also surrendered 0.4 percent.



Dufry dropped 1.0 percent. Chinese conglomerate HNA Group announced over the weekend that it has increased its stake in the company to just under 21 percent, compared with just under 17 percent.



Shares of UBS came under pressure in late trade and finished with a loss of 1.3 percent. The Singapore government fund GIC will significantly reduce its stake in the bank and sell 93 million shares to institutional investors. Meanwhile, Credit Suisse rose 0.5 percent.



Sonova weakened by 1.0 percent. The hearing aid manufacturer will report financial results on Tuesday.



Richemont climbed by 0.7 percent. The luxury goods group had declined significantly on Friday after the publication of annual figures.



Building material group Sika was added to the SMI Monday, replacing Syngenta. Shares of Sika gained 1.7 percent. Syngenta will be acquired by ChemChina soon.



