Latest Telecoms Pricing Subscription - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Telecoms Pricing Today" newsletter to their offering.

'Telecoms Pricing Today' covers the latest in telecoms pricing and also provides analysis of pricing developments as they occur. Additionally, it will give you comprehensive details of the hidden extras that are often contained in the pricing small print and not covered by news announcements. Old and new pricing rates are compared allowing the subscriber to easily identify the main changes. The service also allows to conduct searches and gives you access to the archive of published stories too.



Telecoms Pricing Today' includes detailed news articles on new pricing and product launches - including the launch of new 4G/LTE services, the introduction of new PostPaid and PrePaid tariffs, the introduction of new roaming tariffs and price promotions. For all product news the author provides analyst comment and places the launch of a new service by the MNO in context.



As a subscriber to the Telecoms Pricing Today', the user will also receive free access to all pricing stories ever published on the author's web portal which can give a user a quick and an easy comparison of key Mobile Network Operator (MNO) pricing trends over time.



Telecoms Pricing Today' offers worldwide coverage of pricing for network and service operators in the Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe & Eastern Europe and the Middle East and has a truly global reach.



Daily deliverable with key pricing stories, delivered by email or/and accessed via website.

- Weekly digest of key stories published

- Monthly summary allowing to select news by region, country, operator, by type of product.





For more information about this newsletter visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3qsxvc/telecoms_pricing

