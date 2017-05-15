According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global coated papers marketis projected to grow to USD 7,221 million by 2021, at a CAGR of more than 3% over the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Coated Papers Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

Coated papers are papers coated with a polymer or compound to enhance their properties such as smoothness, weight, surface gloss, and reduced ink absorbency. The rising popularity of online trade and e-commerce and the increasing demand for door step delivery of commodities have driven the global coated papers market across the retail packaging sector.

Based on the product type, the report categorizes the global coated papers market into the following segments:

Coated fine papers

Standard coated fine papers

Coated groundwood papers

Low coat weight papers

Coated art papers

Other coated papers

The top three revenue-generating product segments in the global coated papers market are discussed below:

Coated fine papers

"Coated fine papers occupied a majority 45% of the global market in 2016 and is expected to continue its market dominance over the forecast period, due to their high demand from the printing applicationssays Hitesh Bhatia, a lead analyst at Technavio for textiles, fibers, and composites market.

Coated fine papers are wood-free in nature with an outer layer of coating applied to one side of the paper. Coated fine papers are mainly used due to its ease of calendaring and high pigment content. The amount of surface gloss, coating, and shine of coated fine papers vary according to the applications.

Standard coated fine papers

The global standard coated fine papers market is expected to be worth USD 2,018.5 million by 2021. Standard coated fine papers are mainly used in high-quality catalogs, annual reports, advertising materials, and books. These papers have a grammage range of 90-170 grams per square meter, ISO brightness above 80%, are highly glossy and flexible, and contain more than 90% chemical pulp. This market is expected to grow due to the demand for standard coated fine papers from end-use industries such as printing and packaging.

Coated groundwood papers

Coated groundwood papers are produced by mechanical grinding of pulp, using coniferous tree groundwood paper as the main raw material. Coated groundwood papers have a grammage range of 48-80 grams per square meter. These papers have properties such as enhanced sheet stiffness, excellent surface properties, and high print gloss.

"Coated groundwood papers are mainly used in the printing and packaging industry for paperbacks, newsprint, and low-cost printing applications. With recent innovations and developments, the segment is expected to grow over the forecast periodsays Hitesh.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

Nippon Paper Industries

Oji Holdings

Sappi

Stora Enso

UPM

