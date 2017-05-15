Global Voice and Data 3G/4G Smartphone Tariff Tracker and Analysis 2017 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Voice and Data 3G/4G Smartphone Tariff Tracker and Analysis " newsletter to their offering.

Pricing is used as one of the key differentiators by mobile operators across the industry. To keep up-to-date with the increased complexity of packages offered is a challenge. The author has researched and collated prices for post and prepaid price plans from 200 operators across Africa, Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.



Prices presented in local currency, Euros and USD allows for a speedy and like-for-like comparison of the 3,000 and plus price plans covered.



In this continuously updated service based on a survey of global mobile network providers, the database will illustrate how operator marketing strategies create plans to retain loyalty, entice new customers and increase usage and value.



Key highlights of the database include:



200 operators (contiguously expanding)

95 countries (continuously expanding)

Tariff price plans for consumer and business post and prepaid, presented in

Tabular format, in local currency, Euros and US Dollars allowing for easy comparison

Services covered include Voice plans, Smartphone plans, BlackBerry plans, iPhone plans, iPad plans

A range of data points are included, connection, rental, inclusive allowances (voice, SMS, MMS, data and other), set-up charges, billing increments and usage rates (voice domestic, IDD, SMS, MMS and data).

Relevant notes are provided for each pricing plan

All prices are updated quarterly, changes made are marked in red.

Summary report provided with each update commenting on key changes

Enquiry service provided by the Mobile Tariff Specialist with 24-years of experience in telecoms pricing

Subscription includes:



4 Updates per annum

Summary report with each update

FREE Enquiry Service

For more information about this newsletter visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/c5h7xw/global_voice_and

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716